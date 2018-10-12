Drogs and Harps can't be separated in play-off first leg

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Drogheda United 1

Finn Harps 1

Gerard Grimes reports from United Park

A SECOND-HALF STRIKE from Finn Harps substitute Nathan Boyle cancelled out Ciarán Kelly’s opener for Drogheda as the first leg of the First Division Promotion play-off finished all square.

Drogheda took the lead on 12 minutes as Sean Brennan’s corner was flicked on at the near post, hit the leg of Chris Lyons and fell to Ciarán Kelly who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Ciarán Kelly celebrates scoring his side's first goal Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Harps thought they had equalised 25 minutes in from a corner of their own. The ball came to Gareth Harkin on the edge of the box but his effort was saved by Skinner.

Mikey Place reacted quickest and slotted the ball in at the near post but the linesman’s flag was already up, signalling an offside.

Harps found the equaliser 20 minutes into the second half as goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher played a long ball up the field.

Drogheda defender Kevin Farragher misjudged the bounce, allowing substitute Nathan Boyle to control, take it around the diving Skinner and slot into an empty net.

Nathan Boyle celebrates Harps' equaliser Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The home side had the last chance, five minutes from time, as full-back Conor Kane looked to bend his effort into the top corner but a Harps defender got back to head it clear.

Drogheda United: Skinner; Kelly, Gallagher, Farragher; Deasy, Dillon, Brennan (C), Hondermarck, Kane; Doyle, Lyons.

Finn Harps: Gallagher; Harkin (Coyle 50’), Cowen (C), Logue; Kavanagh, Borg, Todd, Timlin (McCourt 67’), Coll; Devers (Boyle 61’), Place.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

