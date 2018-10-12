This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drogs and Harps can't be separated in play-off first leg

All to play for in the second leg.

By Gerard Grimes Friday 12 Oct 2018, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,229 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4284231

The teams take to the field 12/10/2018 Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Drogheda United 1

Finn Harps 1

Gerard Grimes reports from United Park

A SECOND-HALF STRIKE from Finn Harps substitute Nathan Boyle cancelled out Ciarán Kelly’s opener for Drogheda as the first leg of the First Division Promotion play-off finished all square.

Drogheda took the lead on 12 minutes as Sean Brennan’s corner was flicked on at the near post, hit the leg of Chris Lyons and fell to Ciarán Kelly who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Ciarán Kelly celebrates scoring his sides first goal 12/10/2018 Ciarán Kelly celebrates scoring his side's first goal Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Harps thought they had equalised 25 minutes in from a corner of their own. The ball came to Gareth Harkin on the edge of the box but his effort was saved by Skinner.

Mikey Place reacted quickest and slotted the ball in at the near post but the linesman’s flag was already up, signalling an offside.

Harps found the equaliser 20 minutes into the second half as goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher played a long ball up the field.

Drogheda defender Kevin Farragher misjudged the bounce, allowing substitute Nathan Boyle to control, take it around the diving Skinner and slot into an empty net.

Nathan Boyle celebrates scoring his sides equalising goal 12/10/2018 Nathan Boyle celebrates Harps' equaliser Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The home side had the last chance, five minutes from time, as full-back Conor Kane looked to bend his effort into the top corner but a Harps defender got back to head it clear.

Drogheda United: Skinner; Kelly, Gallagher, Farragher; Deasy, Dillon, Brennan (C), Hondermarck, Kane; Doyle, Lyons.

Finn Harps: Gallagher; Harkin (Coyle 50’), Cowen (C), Logue; Kavanagh, Borg, Todd, Timlin (McCourt 67’), Coll; Devers (Boyle 61’), Place.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gerard Grimes
@GerardGrimes11

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    Leinster A seal place in Celtic Cup final with seven-try win over Munster
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    'We're just one of the teams chasing it again': Leinster hit reset in back-to-back bid
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie