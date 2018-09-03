Dublin's four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions visit children's hospitals with Sam Maguire

FOLLOWING THEIR four-in-a-row All-Ireland success, the Dublin footballers continued their celebrations by bringing the Sam Maguire trophy to the children’s hospitals in the capital on Monday.

Jim Gavin’s charges were in good spirits as they came to see the patients and staff in the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street after defeating Tyrone on Sunday to win another All-Ireland SFC title.

Have a look at some of the heart-warming scenes from their visit today, starting with their trip to Crumlin:

6-year-old Zoe Lonergan gives a drawing to Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Con O’Callaghan stops for a chat with 8-year-old Sophie Lawlor from Templeogue and Lucy Silke who is six years old and is from Lucan.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin manager Jim Gavin signs a jersey.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Big smiles now!

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Taking it for a spin! Jonny Cooper is pictured with four-year-old Dawn Fahy from Cork and Zoe Lonergan from Firhouse.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Eight-month-old Liam Down settles himself in for a nice sit in the Sam Maguire trophy.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Adam Remington from Roscommon has a word with the Dubs manager Jim Gavin.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Con O’Callaghan is pictured with Chloe Byrne and Louise Loughman-Byrne from Foxrock.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

There was also a bit of a sing-song!

The Dubs had a bit of a sing-song with superdub Freya Fitzpatrick in @CMRF_Crumlin's St. John's ward! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0xlnzLqIXl — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

And the Dublin team also paid a visit to Temple Street too. Here’s how they got on:

Aaron McDonnell pictured with Sam Maguire.

The Dublin players pictured with Thomas Loughran.

Tadhg Holder got a feel for the cup too!

Rian O’Brien was all kitted out in his Dublin gear for a snap with Sam Maguire.

Eoin McNeill gives Jack McCaffrey a high five!

– First published 16.03, 3 September

