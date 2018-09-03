This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin's four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions visit children's hospitals with Sam Maguire

There were smiles all round as Dublin celebrate winning another All-Ireland title.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 Sep 2018, 5:03 PM
2 hours ago 5,711 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4216353
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FOLLOWING THEIR four-in-a-row All-Ireland success, the Dublin footballers continued their celebrations by bringing the Sam Maguire trophy to the children’s hospitals in the capital on Monday.

Jim Gavin’s charges were in good spirits as they came to see the patients and staff in the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street after defeating Tyrone on Sunday to win another All-Ireland SFC title.

Have a look at some of the heart-warming scenes from their visit today, starting with their trip to Crumlin:

6-year-old Zoe Lonergan gives a drawing to Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton.

Brian Fenton is given a drawing by Zoe Lonergan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Con O’Callaghan stops for a chat with 8-year-old Sophie Lawlor from Templeogue and Lucy Silke who is six years old and is from Lucan.

Con O'Callaghan with Sophie Lawlor and Lucy Silke Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin manager Jim Gavin signs a jersey.

Jim Gavin signs a jersey Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Big smiles now!

Members of the Dublin team with young fans and the Sam Maguire outside Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Taking it for a spin! Jonny Cooper is pictured with four-year-old Dawn Fahy from Cork and Zoe Lonergan from Firhouse.

Jonny Cooper with Dawn Fahy and Zoe Lonergan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Eight-month-old Liam Down settles himself in for a nice sit in the Sam Maguire trophy.

Liam Down Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Adam Remington from Roscommon has a word with the Dubs manager Jim Gavin.

Jim Gavin speaks to Adam Remington Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Con O’Callaghan is pictured with Chloe Byrne and Louise Loughman-Byrne from Foxrock.

Con O'Callaghan with Chloe Byrne and Louise Loughman-Byrne Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

There was also a bit of a sing-song!

And the Dublin team also paid a visit to Temple Street too. Here’s how they got on:

Aaron McDonnell pictured with Sam Maguire.

Temple Street 4

The Dublin players pictured with Thomas Loughran.

A McD

Tadhg Holder got a feel for the cup too!

Temple Street

Rian O’Brien was all kitted out in his Dublin gear for a snap with Sam Maguire.

Temple Street 2

Eoin McNeill gives Jack McCaffrey a high five!

Temple Street 3

– First published 16.03, 3 September

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

