Friday 21 September, 2018
Dublin camogie boss confirms resignation

David Herity announced on Twitter that he was stepping down from his position.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 10:37 PM
21 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4249186
David Herity (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
David Herity (file pic).
David Herity (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUBLIN CAMOGIE BOSS David Herity has confirmed on Twitter this evening that he is stepping down from his position.

Herity led the team to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1990 last year, but failed to build on this progress, as they were dumped out of the competition following a comprehensive 0-20 to 0-4 quarter-final loss to Galway last month.

“I would sincerely like to thank the Dublin clubs and management team for supporting and encouraging me in my role as manager,” he said.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with this exceptional group of players who have, from the moment I was appointed, worked so hard and shown dedication, energy and enthusiasm.

“The future of Dublin camogie is considerably bright. It has been my great honour to contribute to the development of this wonderful group of players, who are bound for even greater glories in years to come.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

