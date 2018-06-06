Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow

Dublin 4-18

Carlow 0-12

DUBLIN’S U21 HURLERS completely outclassed hosts Carlow in this Leinster championship Round 2 tie at Dr Cullen Park this evening, with a total of 12 of the visitors sharing in their big total.

Dublin were in front within the opening minute when midfielder Johnny McGuirk pointed from play. Showing great fielding, pace and scoring power, the visitors had powered into a double scores lead by half time, 0-12 to 0-6.

Carlow simply had no answer to the superior hurling skills of the Dubs, depending exclusively on Chris Nolan for their first half tally – Nolan scored 0-11 on his side’s overall total, 0-4 from play.

Any hope of a Carlow comeback were dashed within a minute of the restart when Dublin’s Paul Crummey flashed home his side’s first goal.

Futher green flags were to follow from Cian O’Sullivan, substitute Cillian Costello and a wonderful solo effort from centre forward Eoghan Dunne. Dunne, from the St Brigid’s club, was his side’s top scorer with 1-3 from play.

Dublin look like a formidable team and now move on to an away meeting with Westmeath but it will take stronger opposition to gauge their full potential.

Scorers for Dublin: E Dunne 1-3, P Crummey 1-2, C Currie 0-4 (3f), C Costello 1-1, C O’Sullivan 1-0, E Conroy 0-2, J McGuirk, D Keogh, C Dowling, R Hayes, C Burke, S McCaw 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: C Nolan 0-11 (7f), C Whelan 0-1 (f).

Dublin: D Perry; C Hendricken, S Howard, P Smyth; E Conroy, C Burke, D Gray; J McGuirk, D Keogh; C Dowling, E Dunne, R Hayes; C Currie, C O’Sullivan, P Crummey.

Subs: J McVeigh for Smyth (27); C Costello for Dowling (h/t); S McCaw for Keogh (37); O Lanigan for McGuirk (42)

Carlow: T Dowling; J Wall, D Tobin, D Connors; A Casey, O Roberts, E Redmond; N Lynham, K McDonald; C Tracey, J Nolan, P Hynes; C Whelan, P Connors, C Nolan.

Subs: A Amond for Wall (18); A Whelan for Tracey (36); N Galway for Lynham (50).

Referee: B Redmond (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!