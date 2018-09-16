Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football final - Dublin or Cork?

Dublin came out on top in the sides' 2018 Lidl NFL meeting.

Dublin came out on top in the sides' 2018 Lidl NFL meeting.

TODAY’S THE DAY, the biggest one in the ladies football calendar.

There’s three All-Ireland finals down for decision in Croke Park with most of the focus on the senior showdown between Dublin and Cork (throw-in 4pm, live on TG4).

It’s the fourth time in five years that the two sides will go head-to-head in the decider for the Brendan Martin Cup, with Cork claiming narrow wins in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Rebels were absent from last year’s showpiece after Mayo ended their bid for seven in-a-row — and a 12th title in 13 years — at the semi-final stage.

Dublin went on to lift the silver for the first time since their 2010 victory and just the second time in their history.

There’s more history on the line today as Mick Bohan’s side look to retain the title for the first time ever.

But Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges will be hungry to make amends and steal it back after their absence, and capture a 12th title for the Leesiders in 14 years.

Who will it be? Who’ll win today’s All-Ireland senior football final?

