This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We go again! Dublin and Cork unveil sides for All-Ireland final as 2016 rematch beckons

Dublin and Cork will battle it out once again for the Brendan Martin Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 14 Sep 2018, 11:07 AM
23 minutes ago 253 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4235272

DUBLIN AND CORK have named unchanged sides for their All-Ireland final clash this Sunday at Croke Park in what will be a repeat of the 2016 decider [throw-in, 4pm].

Manager Mick Bohan has elected to stick with the same team that started their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway last month as reigning champions Dublin seek to defend their crown.

There is also just one change in the team which defeated Mayo in last year’s decider, with Thomas Davis’ Siobhan McGrath starting instead of Rachel Ruddy who is away travelling this year.

Team captain Sinéad Aherne, who scored 2-4 for her side in that comprehensive semi-final win over Galway, is named to start again at corner-forward, while 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy will slot into centre-forward once again.

The full-forward consists of Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens who all come from the St Sylvester’s club.

Meanwhile, Cork have also named an unchanged team from the one which overcame Donegal in their last-four clash.

There are just seven survivors of the team that started their 2016 final victory over Dublin, including goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, Róisín Phelan, Shauna Kelly, Áine O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn.

Finn, who top-scored for her side in that fixture, is named to start again at corner-forward while captain Ciara O’Sullivan will bring plenty of experience to their half-forward line.

Fresh from their All-Ireland camogie success last weekend, dual-stars Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger are also back in the starting line-up.

Looney will start alongside Aisling Hutchings in midfield as Coppinger takes up her position at centre-half forward.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
19. Sinéad Finnegan (Fingallians)
4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
6. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)
7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)
11. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)
14. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)
15. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)

Subs:

16. Muireann Ní Scannaill (Fingallians)
17. Laura McGinley (Naomh Barrog)
18. Kate Fitzgibbon (Clontarf)
19. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)
20. Lucy Collins (Na Fianna)
21. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala)
22. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely)
23. Siobhán Killeen (Clontarf)
24. Katie Murray (Clontarf)
25. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)
26. Amy Connolly (Foxrock Cabinteely)
27. Siobhán Woods (Raheny)
28. Tarah O’Sullivan (Foxrock Cabinteely)
29. Eabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien

2. Eimear Meaney
3. Róisín Phelan
4. Melissa Duggan

5. Maire O’Callaghan
6. Shauna Kelly
7. Emma Spillane

8. Aisling Hutchings
9. Hannah Looney

10. Ciara O’Sullivan
11. Libby Coppinger
12. Eimear Scally

13. Áine O’Sullivan
14. Doireann O’Sullivan
15. Orla Finn

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester City break Â£500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    BOXING
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch
    Spike O'Sullivan vows to retire 'classless' Lemieux as trash talk turns personal in Vegas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie