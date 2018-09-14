We go again! Dublin and Cork unveil sides for All-Ireland final as 2016 rematch beckons

DUBLIN AND CORK have named unchanged sides for their All-Ireland final clash this Sunday at Croke Park in what will be a repeat of the 2016 decider [throw-in, 4pm].

Manager Mick Bohan has elected to stick with the same team that started their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway last month as reigning champions Dublin seek to defend their crown.

There is also just one change in the team which defeated Mayo in last year’s decider, with Thomas Davis’ Siobhan McGrath starting instead of Rachel Ruddy who is away travelling this year.

Team captain Sinéad Aherne, who scored 2-4 for her side in that comprehensive semi-final win over Galway, is named to start again at corner-forward, while 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy will slot into centre-forward once again.

The full-forward consists of Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens who all come from the St Sylvester’s club.

HERE is the @dublinladiesg starting 15 which will take on Cork in this Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Senior Football final.



Tickets on sale from https://t.co/4yILVC1MhK or Centra / SuperValu stores



Read the team announcement by clicking the link 👇https://t.co/1SHvfbVK4U #COYGIB pic.twitter.com/efOOuxQXsC — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Cork have also named an unchanged team from the one which overcame Donegal in their last-four clash.

There are just seven survivors of the team that started their 2016 final victory over Dublin, including goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, Róisín Phelan, Shauna Kelly, Áine O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn.

Finn, who top-scored for her side in that fixture, is named to start again at corner-forward while captain Ciara O’Sullivan will bring plenty of experience to their half-forward line.

Fresh from their All-Ireland camogie success last weekend, dual-stars Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger are also back in the starting line-up.

Looney will start alongside Aisling Hutchings in midfield as Coppinger takes up her position at centre-half forward.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

19. Sinéad Finnegan (Fingallians)

4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)

6. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)

7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

11. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)

12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)

14. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)

15. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)

Subs:

16. Muireann Ní Scannaill (Fingallians)

17. Laura McGinley (Naomh Barrog)

18. Kate Fitzgibbon (Clontarf)

19. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)

20. Lucy Collins (Na Fianna)

21. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala)

22. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely)

23. Siobhán Killeen (Clontarf)

24. Katie Murray (Clontarf)

25. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)

26. Amy Connolly (Foxrock Cabinteely)

27. Siobhán Woods (Raheny)

28. Tarah O’Sullivan (Foxrock Cabinteely)

29. Eabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien

2. Eimear Meaney

3. Róisín Phelan

4. Melissa Duggan

5. Maire O’Callaghan

6. Shauna Kelly

7. Emma Spillane

8. Aisling Hutchings

9. Hannah Looney

10. Ciara O’Sullivan

11. Libby Coppinger

12. Eimear Scally

13. Áine O’Sullivan

14. Doireann O’Sullivan

15. Orla Finn

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!