Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Neutral or Nowhere? Donegal bid to get Super 8s game with Dublin moved out of Croke Park

Donegal “seek clarification on how any county may use a ground as both neutral and a home venue”.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 9,565 Views 50 Comments
Two teams stand for the national anthem Croke Park: will Dublin v Donegal be moved? Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DONEGAL HAVE REQUESTED a meeting with GAA officials in a bid to have their Super 8s game against Dublin moved out of Croke Park.

A statement released by the Donegal County Board on Tuesday evening said their aim is to “ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team”.

Under the new Super 8s format which was approved by Congress in 2017, each team are due to play their opening game at Croke Park, with one home game and one away game to follow.

It was confirmed today that Dublin and Donegal has been fixed for Saturday 14 July at 7pm in Croke Park, but the Dubs are set to host either Armagh or Roscommon for their designated home game, which is also expected to take place at HQ.

Donegal said: “Following the announcement today by the CCCC regarding venues for the All-Ireland quarter-final group stage (Super 8s) games, CLG Dhún na nGall are to seek a meeting with GAA officials to seek clarification on how any county may use a ground as both neutral and a home venue.

“The intention of the meeting is to ensure a level playing field for every team who will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-final group stage and ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team.”

