  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Paddy McBrearty show, sloppy Dublin second-half and Michael Murphy's return

5 talking points after Dublin’s five-point win over Donegal tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,760 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845862

1. Dublin’s sloppy second-half

UNUSUALLY FOR DUBLIN it was their second-half performance that let them down tonight. They trailed both Kildare and Tyrone by two points at half-time, before winning by seven and five points respectively.

Stephen Mc Brearty and Eric Lowndes Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tonight the Dubs led by 0-11 to 0-5 at the interval, but Donegal had it back to within a point in the 53rd minute after a brilliant third quarter.

Dublin drifted out of the game for long spells and struggled to gain a foothold at midfield in the second-half, but to their credit they scored four points after the 65th minute to win by five. Still, it was unusual for them to allow Donegal back into the game after half-time.

2. The Paddy McBrearty show

With just a pointed free to his name in the opening 35 minutes, McBrearty cut a frustrated figure going into the half-time break. But the Donegal attacker was a different player after half-time and benefited from the strong breeze at his back.

He found his range early in the second-half and curled over six points, including two incredible strikes from the left corner that looked over from the moment they left his boot.

McBrearty has started this season in flying form and has 26 points to his name (0-17f) after three opening games against Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

Patrick Mc Brearty Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3. Three defeats in three for Donegal

For the third straight week, Donegal put in a good display but left with no points. Declan Bonner’s men are rooted to the bottom of Division 1 but there are plenty of positives for him to work with.

They improved vastly after the break and were within a point of Dublin with 10 minutes left on the clock, before the three in-a-row All-Ireland champions sealed the win with four late scores.

A relatively inexperienced full-back line of Caolan Ward, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Tony McCleneghan competed well for the 70 minutes, while it was good to see Mark McHugh complete 64 minutes at wing-back.

Jim Gavin shakes hands with Declan Bonner after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Michael Murphy makes his return from injury

Donegal talisman Murphy was a late addition to the Donegal list of substitutes prior to the game and he was brought into the fray on 55 minutes.

The Glenswilly man looked a little rusty and missed a few scoring chances but his return to the field is a massive boost to Donegal. Bonner has suggested Murphy will be employed as a forward and that’s where he played after his introduction tonight.

With Paddy McBrearty in such good form and Jamie Brennan looking lively beside him, Murphy’s return to fitness will bring another dimension to the Donegal attack.

5. Good Dublin displays

It was far from a complete display by Dublin, but they did have some good performers. Colm Basquel picked up man-of-the-match honours with a four-point display, but he was wasteful in some situations. Niall Scully kicked four excellent points off Ryan McHugh in the opening-half and his ability to ghost into scoring positions is very impressive.

They didn’t use Paul Mannion as much as they should have, but when the game was on the line he kicked a booming score late on – Dublin’s first in 21 minutes. And Ballymun Kickhams star Paddy Small finally made his debut for the side after struggling with injury in recent weeks, bagging a good score shortly after his introduction.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Dublin survive strong Donegal fightback to make it three wins from three

Wins for Laois and Carlow as they maintain strong start in push for promotion from Division 4

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
ITALY
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
FOOTBALL
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
IRELAND
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Earls excellence and all the player ratings from Ireland's big win over Italy
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie