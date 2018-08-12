This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's second-half storm, Galway's early regrets and the four-in-a-row bid

Dublin surged into another final as Galway bowed out last evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 10:00 AM
3 hours ago 5,768 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/4176418
Jack McCaffrey is denied a Dublin goal by Galway's Sean Kelly.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jack McCaffrey is denied a Dublin goal by Galway's Sean Kelly.
Jack McCaffrey is denied a Dublin goal by Galway's Sean Kelly.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

1. Second-half storm from Dublin

It would be a stretch to suggest Dublin’s position looked shaky at the interval yesterday, they were in front on the scoreboard and had operated smoothly in the first half. But Galway had stuck with them and were undeterred by the concession of a goal to Con O’Callaghan as they moved to within two at the break.

It looked potentially interesting for the second half but Dublin were in no mood to let this develop into a contest. They gained a grip on the action in the third quarter to go five points clear and then held a 12-point advantage until Shane Walsh stuck in that late goal.

Before the Walsh strike, Dublin had outscored Galway by 0-15 to 0-5 after the interval. It was another masterclass by Jim Gavin’s side as they unleashed a second-half storm that opponents could not handle.

2. Early regrets for Galway

Galway could have no complaint with the end result given how the second half had unfolded but the opening period generated some regrets. It’s true that 1-7 was a decent score to post against the might of Dublin, they did get the boost of a thumping fisted finish to the net by Damien Comer while Ian Burke’s trickery caused grave problems for the All-Ireland champions.

However Galway were left to rue some ambitious shots they took on for points and their errant kicking from placed balls. And the chief regret was that missed penalty from Eamonn Brannigan in the 12th minute. It was a fine save by Stephen Cluxton yet a second goal so soon after Comer netted, would have given Galway real momentum.

3. Subs power Dublin on once more

The strength of Dublin’s squad is often referred to but it is games like this that illustrates it vividly. Cian O’Sullivan went off injured after a phase where Dublin had looked uncomfortable in trying to get handle on Comer and Burke, but the impact made by replacement Michael Fitzsimons was seen in how they quelled those Galway threats thereafter.

Up front there was a scoring spree off the bench as evidenced by the startling fact that Dublin’s subs were outscoring Galway’s team by 0-6 to 0-5 in the second half, until Shane Walsh managed to bag that goal in injury-time. Cormac Costello advanced his claims, Kevin McManamon offered a reminder of his talents and Paul Flynn raced into the action during his brief cameo. Their reserves provide a powerful weapon.

4. Dublin’s four-in-a-row bid looks stronger than ever

Wicklow by 23, Longford by 19, Laois by 18, Donegal by five,  Tyrone by three, Roscommon by 14 and Galway by nine. Sevens wins achieved by Dublin in the 2018 championship as they have driven on relentlessly to final day. Five victories were claimed in a comfortable fashion and while both Donegal and Tyrone posed questions, Dublin always looked capable of upping the ante if required.

Considering the vigorous examinations that Mayo provided of Dublin’s credentials across the course of the 2016 and 2017 deciders, time is running out for them to receive a comparable test this season. The strength of their form means it is looking ominous for whichever Ulster challenger they face on 2 September as Dublin chase four-in-a-row.

5. A week to give Galway cause to reflect

It’s been a week to halt the undeniable progress Galway have made in 2018. Last Saturday was an awkward one to prepare for as they welcome Monaghan to Salthill, last evening was a severe challenge that they had not been accustomed to. Facing Dublin in April is different to the beast the Tribesmen had to try to tame in August.

Still while their 2018 adventure ended, they can reflect on a season that yielded a highly credible league showing, a third successive provincial win over Mayo, a Connacht title and a landmark win against Kerry in Croke Park. They’re on the right track but reach the summit is a stark challenge that they are not alone in facing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Teammates with Soccer Saturday's Kammy
Teammates with Soccer Saturday's Kammy
Celtic re-sign popular left-back after short spell in Saudi Arabia
Messi succeeds Iniesta as Barcelona's new club captain
CHELSEA
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
Jorginho scores on debut as Chelsea get off to winning start under Sarri
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
Everton get last-minute deal for Chelsea defender Zouma over the line
PREMIER LEAGUE
'There are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined'
'There are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined'
Why Man United vetoed Jose Mourinho’s transfer wishlist and all the week's best sportswriting
Assessing the 15 Irish players likely to feature in the Premier League this season
MANCHESTER UNITED
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie