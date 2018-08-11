This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 11 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,463 Views 3 Comments
Share

25 minutes before throw-in, so it’s time for your predictions. Who do you fancy to win this one and by how much?

Welcome to today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Galway in Croke Park. Kevin O’Brien here and I’ll be keeping you right up to date with this clash.

It’s the first championship meeting between these sides in 35 years, while Galway are competing in their first semi-final since 2001.

They lifted the Sam Maguire the same year but face a four-in-a-row chasing Dublin side who are heavy favourites to retain their crown later this month.

The sides met twice already this season in the league – drawing their meeting in Salthill while Dublin prevailed by four points in the league decider. Dublin have made nine changes from last weekend’s easy win over Roscommon, while Galway have made just the one.

The Tribesmen are expected to give Dublin their fill of it, but last weekend’s eight-point home loss to Monaghan was deeply concerning for Kevin Walsh. Dublin are six point favourites with the bookies. Throw-in is at 4pm.

Here’s how the sides have been named to start although expect changes before the game gets underway.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna/Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Garry O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)
12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Eamonn Brannigan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun)
15. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Teammates with Soccer Saturday's Kammy
Teammates with Soccer Saturday's Kammy
Celtic re-sign popular left-back after short spell in Saudi Arabia
Messi succeeds Iniesta as Barcelona's new club captain
CHELSEA
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
Everton get last-minute deal for Chelsea defender Zouma over the line
Michy Batshuayi departs Chelsea for La Liga side Valencia
PREMIER LEAGUE
No signings? No problem for Spurs, as Dele Alli sinks Newcastle
No signings? No problem for Spurs, as Dele Alli sinks Newcastle
'We are more the head coach than the manager - that's the way football is going'
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
MANCHESTER UNITED
Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory
Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory
Paul Pogba handed captain's armband in Man United's Premier League opener
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie