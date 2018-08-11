12 mins ago

Welcome to today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Galway in Croke Park. Kevin O’Brien here and I’ll be keeping you right up to date with this clash.

It’s the first championship meeting between these sides in 35 years, while Galway are competing in their first semi-final since 2001.

They lifted the Sam Maguire the same year but face a four-in-a-row chasing Dublin side who are heavy favourites to retain their crown later this month.

The sides met twice already this season in the league – drawing their meeting in Salthill while Dublin prevailed by four points in the league decider. Dublin have made nine changes from last weekend’s easy win over Roscommon, while Galway have made just the one.

The Tribesmen are expected to give Dublin their fill of it, but last weekend’s eight-point home loss to Monaghan was deeply concerning for Kevin Walsh. Dublin are six point favourites with the bookies. Throw-in is at 4pm.

Here’s how the sides have been named to start although expect changes before the game gets underway.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna/Leitir Mór)

4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

7. Garry O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

9. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

11. Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)

12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Eamonn Brannigan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun)

15. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)