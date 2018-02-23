O'Dwyer back as Dublin make 5 changes for visit of All-Ireland winners Galway

Pat Gilroy will be seeking a Dublin response to the loss to Limerick.

DUBLIN MANAGER PAT Gilroy has rung the changes ahead of Sunday’s Division 1B league tie against Galway.

Gilroy has made five alterations for the Parnell Park clash as Dublin seek to bounce back from last Saturday’s defeat to Limerick.

Darren Kelly comes into the team at wing-back, Paul Crummey is introduced at wing-forward and there are also starts for the full-forward trio of Ronan Hayes, Ryan O’Dwyer and Paul Winters.

Cian McBride, Niall McMorrow, Fergal Whitely, Cian Boland and Donal Burke are the players to make way with Whitely and Burke both key figures tomorrow for DCU in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Galway have named a strong side with John Hanbury and Niall Burke coming in to start in the only changes from last Sunday’s success against Offaly with Shane Bannon and Paul Flaherty making way.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

7. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain)

8. Tom Connolly (St Vincent’s)

9. Fionntain McGibb (Setanta)

10. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes)

13. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ryan O’Dwyer (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Paul Winters (St Brigid’s)

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

4. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

5. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

15. Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

