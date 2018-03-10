O'Sullivan comes in for his first Dublin start of 2018, while Connolly remains in reserve

DUBLIN BOSS JIM Gavin has made four changes to his team for tomorrow’s Allianz Football League Division 1 clash against Kerry in Croke Park.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cian O’Sullivan is named to start at centre-back, replacing the suspended Michael Fitzsimons, while Eric Lowndes, Paddy Andrews and Colm Basquel also start.

Diarmuid Connolly, who made his first appearance of the season against Mayo two weeks ago, will once again be held in reserve.

The Kerry team was named last night.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)