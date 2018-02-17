Limerick's winning streak continues with 12-point win over Dublin

Limerick 1-26

Dublin 0-17

AARON GILLANE HIT 1-9 as Limerick accounted for Dublin by 12 points in Division 1B tonight.

The victory guarantees a league quarter-final spot for Limerick and means their game against Galway in the final round will be a straight shootout for promotion.

Tom Morrissey dispatched four points from play for Limerick, while Declan Hannon was in fine form at centre-back.

*************

Laois 0-27

Antrim 2-16

In the other Division 1B encounter, Ross King hit 0-15 as Laois enjoyed a five-point win over Antrim in O’Moore Park.

The hosts led by 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time and moved into an eight-point lead by 42 minutes, with James Ryan and Paddy Purcell on target after the break.

Eoghan Campbell pounced on a long Neil McManus free to hit the net and give Antrim a lifeline, but King stretched the Laois advantage with a few accurate frees. Nigel Elliot grabbed a late goal from Antrim, but it wasn’t enough for the Saffrons.

