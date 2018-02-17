Limerick's winning streak continues with 12-point win over Dublin

Limerick 1-26
Dublin 0-17
AARON GILLANE HIT 1-9 as Limerick accounted for Dublin by 12 points in Division 1B tonight.
The victory guarantees a league quarter-final spot for Limerick and means their game against Galway in the final round will be a straight shootout for promotion.
Tom Morrissey dispatched four points from play for Limerick, while Declan Hannon was in fine form at centre-back.
*************
Laois 0-27
Antrim 2-16
In the other Division 1B encounter, Ross King hit 0-15 as Laois enjoyed a five-point win over Antrim in O’Moore Park.
The hosts led by 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time and moved into an eight-point lead by 42 minutes, with James Ryan and Paddy Purcell on target after the break.
Eoghan Campbell pounced on a long Neil McManus free to hit the net and give Antrim a lifeline, but King stretched the Laois advantage with a few accurate frees. Nigel Elliot grabbed a late goal from Antrim, but it wasn’t enough for the Saffrons.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Marist College, Athlone to meet Naas CBS in novel Leinster ‘A’ schools final pairing
Late Bonner goal clinches win for Tipp as Forde hits 2-9 against Wexford
COMMENTS (13)