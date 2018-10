The race director suggests plenty of water whatever the temperature on Sunday.

The race director suggests plenty of water whatever the temperature on Sunday.

ARE YOU RUNNING the Dublin marathon this Sunday?

We chatted to race director, Jim Aughney, who has overseen the marathon since 1997, about the race itself and what to expect.

We also put readers’ questions to him on the best ways to fuel your body and what to do after the race to keep the legs going.

You can watch the conversation in full here:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: