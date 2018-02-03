  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supasundae edges out Faugheen to win Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown

Footpad and Tower Bridge won the other Grade One races today.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 5:26 PM
5 hours ago 3,924 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3832126

Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JESSICA HARRINGTON AND Robbie Power took the big race at Leopardstown today as the 8/1 shot Supasundae won the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle with favourite Faugheen unable to get back to winning ways.

After the Christmas disappointment at the track when pulling up in the Ryanair Hurdle, Faugheen went off the 9/10 favourite and set the pace with Paul Townend on board.

But the Willie Mullins trained horse finished in second as Supasundae finished strongly to prevail by two and a quarter lengths with Mick Jazz in third, Jezki fourth and Melon finishing fifth.

“I thought it would be a bit too quick for him over two miles,” remarked winning trainer Harrington to irishracing.com.

“I only came here as a prep run for the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham, and to win this is some prep run! Robert was sure that when he had Faugheen in his sights at the last that he would stay every inch of the way, and he did. When he got to the front he was only pricking his ears.

“He’s only in the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham so that’s where he will be going. He won over 2m5f there last year, and we ran here to try and get him jumping quick. We know he stays so that’s why we are going for the three-mile race.

“He jumped absolutely super today, and I’ve never seen him jump so well.”

Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power celebrate winning with Supasundae Celebration time for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Favourtie Footpad was an impressive winner in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

“We didn’t hang around and kept it up,” said jockey Paul Townend after a race in which the Willie Mullins trained winner never looked under major pressure from market rival Petit Mouchoir.

“He jumped super and came up for me at the last when he was very long and got to the other side. He jumps like a stag, you’d swear he’s been jumping fences all his life.”

Joseph O'Brien Joseph O'Brien. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Earlier, outsider Tower Bridge left it late to seal the win in the Nathaniel Lacy and Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, the inaugural event of the festival.

Paul Townend had 7-4 favourite Fabulous Saga five lengths clear with three to jump but his race seemed run by the last with Dicey O’Reilly leading the pursuit along with Jetz.

JJ Slevin made sure the Joseph O’Brien-trained Tower Bridge edged it on the line however for the jockey’s first Grade One win.

“He won well,” said Slevin. “He travelled well and jumped well, he stuck his neck out well and galloped all the way to the line.”

 

Leopardstown Results

1.10pm – Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle

1. Tower Bridge 25/1
2. Jetz 5/1
3. Carter Mckay 9/2

1.45pm – Coral Dublin Steeplechase 

1. Min 11/8 fav
2. Simply Ned 12/1
3. Special Tiara 12/1

2.20pm – Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Steeplechase

1. Footpad 4/9 fav
2. Petit Mouchoir 3/1
3. Any Second Now 8/1

2.55pm – Coral Sandyford Handicap Steeplechase

1. Patricks Park 6/1
2. Three Stars 25/1
3. Tully East 7/1

3.30pm – BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle

1. Supasundae 8/1
2. Faugheen 9/10 fav
3. Mick Jazz 8/1

4.05pm – Coral Hurdle

1. Off You Go 6/1
2. Deal D’estruval 9/1
3. Grand Partner 33/1

4.40pm – Goffs Future Stars (C&G) INH Flat Race

1. Blackbow  11/4 fav
2. Rhinestone 4/1
3. Brace Yourself 7/2

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

PDC suspends Adrian Lewis over Justicia altercation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie