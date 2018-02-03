Supasundae edges out Faugheen to win Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown

Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JESSICA HARRINGTON AND Robbie Power took the big race at Leopardstown today as the 8/1 shot Supasundae won the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle with favourite Faugheen unable to get back to winning ways.

After the Christmas disappointment at the track when pulling up in the Ryanair Hurdle, Faugheen went off the 9/10 favourite and set the pace with Paul Townend on board.

But the Willie Mullins trained horse finished in second as Supasundae finished strongly to prevail by two and a quarter lengths with Mick Jazz in third, Jezki fourth and Melon finishing fifth.

“I thought it would be a bit too quick for him over two miles,” remarked winning trainer Harrington to irishracing.com.

“I only came here as a prep run for the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham, and to win this is some prep run! Robert was sure that when he had Faugheen in his sights at the last that he would stay every inch of the way, and he did. When he got to the front he was only pricking his ears.

“He’s only in the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham so that’s where he will be going. He won over 2m5f there last year, and we ran here to try and get him jumping quick. We know he stays so that’s why we are going for the three-mile race.

“He jumped absolutely super today, and I’ve never seen him jump so well.”

Celebration time for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Favourtie Footpad was an impressive winner in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

“We didn’t hang around and kept it up,” said jockey Paul Townend after a race in which the Willie Mullins trained winner never looked under major pressure from market rival Petit Mouchoir.

“He jumped super and came up for me at the last when he was very long and got to the other side. He jumps like a stag, you’d swear he’s been jumping fences all his life.”

Joseph O'Brien. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Earlier, outsider Tower Bridge left it late to seal the win in the Nathaniel Lacy and Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, the inaugural event of the festival.

Paul Townend had 7-4 favourite Fabulous Saga five lengths clear with three to jump but his race seemed run by the last with Dicey O’Reilly leading the pursuit along with Jetz.

JJ Slevin made sure the Joseph O’Brien-trained Tower Bridge edged it on the line however for the jockey’s first Grade One win.

“He won well,” said Slevin. “He travelled well and jumped well, he stuck his neck out well and galloped all the way to the line.”

Leopardstown Results

1.10pm – Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle

1. Tower Bridge 25/1

2. Jetz 5/1

3. Carter Mckay 9/2

1.45pm – Coral Dublin Steeplechase

1. Min 11/8 fav

2. Simply Ned 12/1

3. Special Tiara 12/1

2.20pm – Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Steeplechase

1. Footpad 4/9 fav

2. Petit Mouchoir 3/1

3. Any Second Now 8/1

2.55pm – Coral Sandyford Handicap Steeplechase

1. Patricks Park 6/1

2. Three Stars 25/1

3. Tully East 7/1

3.30pm – BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle

1. Supasundae 8/1

2. Faugheen 9/10 fav

3. Mick Jazz 8/1

4.05pm – Coral Hurdle

1. Off You Go 6/1

2. Deal D’estruval 9/1

3. Grand Partner 33/1

4.40pm – Goffs Future Stars (C&G) INH Flat Race

1. Blackbow 11/4 fav

2. Rhinestone 4/1

3. Brace Yourself 7/2

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!