Dublin SFC quarter-final line-up confirmed as Ballyboden and Crokes progress

Diarmuid Connolly lifts the trophy following St Vincent's final win against Ballymun Kickhams last year.

THE LINE-UP for the quarter-finals of the Dublin Senior Football Championship has been confirmed, as Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda’s ensured their progression on Friday night.

They join St. Jude’s, St. Sylvester’s, defending champions St. Vincent’s, Na Fianna, Castleknock and Ballymun Kickhams in the first knockout round, with the final set of group games taking place today all acting as dead rubbers.

In Group 3 this afternoon St Judes host St. Sylvester’s, while Ballinteer St John’s take on Parnells.

Meanwhile in Group 4 Ballymun welcome Castleknock to north Dublin, while Clontarf make the trip to St Brigids.

Crokes ensured their place in the final eight with a 0-7 to 0-4 victory against Raheny in Bargriffin.

With Raheny failing to beat Crokes, a 0-13 to 2-7 draw was enough to see Ballyboden through to this year’s quarter-finals, with the draw for the final eight still to take place.

Results:

Kilmacud Croke’s 0-7 — 0-4 Raheny

Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-13 — 2-7 St Oliver Plunkett’s

