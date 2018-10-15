Dublin and Limerick All-Ireland winners set for county final showdowns on October Bank Holiday weekend

McManamon, Mannion, Casey and O'Donovan are all set to feature in the county deciders.

THE COMPLETION OF the weekend’s semi-final action in Dublin football and Limerick hurling has seen both of this year’s All-Ireland senior winning counties fix their senior club finals for the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The hurling final between Na Piarsiagh and Doon has been scheduled for a Saturday night throw-in after a u-turn by the Limerick county board saw 27 October selected.

While in Dublin, a Monday fixture has again been chosen for the county senior football decider as Kilmacud Crokes and St Jude’s will face each other on 29 October.

The Limerick county board had first fixed their final for Saturday 27 October before the showpiece event was switched last week to the following day for a Sunday afternoon throw-in.

However in the wake of yesterday’s semi-final clashes at the Gaelic Grounds, the decision was reversed with the game now nailed down as a Saturday night fixture to commence at 7.30pm.

Reigning champions Na Piarsaigh will be chasing their fifth title in Limerick in eight seasons while Doon, contesting their first decider in 18 years, have never won the championship.

Na Piarsaigh supplied six players – Kevin Downes, Mike Casey, William O’Donoghue, Shane Dowling, David Dempsey and Peter Casey – to Limerick’s All-Ireland winning squad in August with four Doon players – Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan and Barry Murphy – involved with John Kiely’s setup.

Date for the Diary County Final Saturday night 27 Oct 2018 at 7.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds — NapGAA (@NapGAA) October 14, 2018 Source: NapGAA /Twitter

The throw-in time for the Dublin football final has yet to be finalised but the county board have again opted for a Bank Holiday Monday fixture. It will be the fourth time in the last seven campaigns that the Dublin senior championship has concluded on that date after the 2012, 2014 and 2017 finals.

Kilmacud Crokes, who will have Cian O’Sullivan and Paul Mannion in their ranks, last won the crown in 2010 with St Judes, who can call on Kevin McManamon, losing out in 2009 in their only previous final appearance.

We have our finalists! It's @KCrokesGAAClub v @clgnaomhjude in the Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship Final! 💪



Match to be played in Parnell Park on the October Bank Holiday Monday (29th). Time TBC 🏐 #DSFC1 pic.twitter.com/7tO3gq2kRM — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 14, 2018 Source: Dublin GAA /Twitter

Fixtures

Saturday 27 October

Limerick senior hurling final

Doon v Na Piarsaigh, Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm

Monday 29 October

Dublin senior football final

Kilmacud Crokes v St Jude’s, Parnell Park, Time TBC

