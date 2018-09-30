Last four! Here are the Dublin senior football championship semi-final draws

THE NEXT CHALLENGE to St Vincent’s three in-a-row bid comes in the form of Kevin McManamon’s St Judes side in the Dublin SFC 1 semi-final.

The last four draw was made this evening, pitting the reigning champions against the southsiders while Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes will go head-to-head in the other clash.

Last night, St Jude’s stunned a star-studded Ballymun side featuring James McCarthy, Philly McMahon, Dean Rock, John Small and Evan Comerford.

Cork forward Niall Coakley and McManamon led the charge while Kieran Doherty slotted a stoppage-time winner to book their date with St Vincent’s, 12-point victors over Castleknock this evening.

2016 All-Ireland club champions Ballybodden powered past Na Fianna last night on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-15, while Kilmacud Crokes comfortably beat St Sylvester’s to nail down their semi-final showdown.

The Dublin SFC 2 semi-final draw was also made this evening — St Mary’s face Fingallians while Naomh Olaf/Thomas Davis and Cuala lock horns for those coveted decider spots.

Dublin SFC 1 semi-finals:

St Jude’s v St Vincent’s

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Kilmacud Crokes

Dublin SFC 2 semi-finals:

St Mary’s v Fingallians

Naomh Olaf/Thomas Davis v Cuala

