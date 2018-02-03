Big matches tonight in Omagh, Thurles and Castlebar.
Division 1
Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-11
Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-9
Division 2
Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13
Hurling
Division 1A
Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11
Division 1B
Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17
Welcome for a big night of GAA league action with last year’s All-Ireland football semi-finalists Tyrone, Dublin, Mayo and Kerry all in action, while in hurling we’ve got the last two Liam MacCarthy Cup winners – Galway and Tipperary – both playing. Throw-in at 7pm in the various grounds and we’re keeping track of all the action.
Here’s the big team news from the three main games we’ll be watching:
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. David Byrne (Naomhh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)
5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fiana)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)
13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Éadan na dTorc)
2. Ciaran McLaughlin (An Omaigh)
3. Cathal McCarron (An Droim Mór)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)
5. Tiernan McCann (Coill an Chlochair)
6. Pádraig Hampsey (Oileán a’Ghuail)
7. Peter Harte (Aireagal Chiaráin)
8. Matthew Donnelly (Trí Leac)
9. Declan McClure (Cluain Eo)
10. Richard Donnelly (Trí Leac)
11. Niall Sludden (An Droim Mhór)
12. Kieran McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)
13. Lee Brennan (Trí Leac)
14. Cathal McShane (E. R. Uí Néill)
15. Connor McAliskey (Cluain Eo)
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)
9. Shane Nally (Garrymore)
10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
13. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)
14. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
Tipperary
1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
3. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Sean O’Brien (Newport)
5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
13. Michael Breen (Ballina)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Waterford
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
5. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
8. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)
9. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Colin Dunford (Colligan)
12. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
14. DJ Foran (Portlaw)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
Couple of late Mayo changes.
Dublin’s footballers bring in Philly McMahon, Paul Mannion and Colm McManamon for David Byrne, Colm Basquel and Bernard Brogan.
Tipperary hurlers introduce Paudie Feehan for Cathal Barrett.
We’re set for Saturday night league action. Round 2 ties under way.
Tipperary 0-1 Waterford 0-0
Early pointed free from Jason Forde puts Tipperary in front.
Kerry 0-1 Mayo 0-0
Mícheál Burns nudges Kerry ahead, half a goal chance initially for David Clifford.
Conor Whelan goal for Galway!
Galway 1-0 Laois 0-1
Whelan nets early for the Tribesmen, Eric Killeen points in response for Laois.
Kerry 0-2 Mayo 0-0
Barry John Keane knocks over Kerry’s second point in Castlebar.
Tipperary lose Dan McCormack to injury early on with Paul Shanahan coming in.
Goal for Tyrone from Cathal McShane!
Tyrone 1-1 Dublin 0-0
That’s a brilliant start by Mickey Harte’s side.
Kerry 0-2 Mayo 0-1
Evan Regan gets Mayo off the mark.
Tipperary 0-2 Waterford 0-1
8 mins – Michael Breen pushes Tipperary ahead.
Mayo 0-2 Kerry 0-2
7 mins – Midfielder Barry Moran draws Mayo level.
Cavan 0-4 Louth 0-1
6 mins – Fine start by the home side, Enda Flanagan with the latest one for Cavan.
Dublin 1-1 Tyrone 0-1
6 mins – Kevin McManamon raises Dublin’s opening white flag of the night.
Laois 0-4 Galway 1-0
8 mins – Ross King knocks over a ’65 and that’s a great response by Laois to the concession of the Galway goal.
Kerry 0-3 Mayo 0-2
9 mins – It’s young Kingdom attacker Sean O’Shea with his first point of the night.
Kerry 0-5 Mayo 0-2
11 mins – Lovely curled shot by Paul Geaney as Kerry move three clear.
Tyrone 1-1 Dublin 0-2
10 mins – Dean Rock with his second pointed free.
Goal for Mayo from Diarmuid O’Connor!
Waterford 0-4 Tipperary 0-4
16 mins – Patrick Curran converts a free to draw Waterford level.
Tyrone 1-2 Dublin 0-3
14 mins – Dean Rock slots a free for Dublin.
Kerry 0-6 Mayo 1-2
15 mins – David Clifford strikes over his first point of the night for Kerry.
David Clifford gone off injured, Jack Savage comes in for Kerry.
Kerry 0-7 Mayo 1-2
17 mins – O’Shea splits the posts again for Kerry from play.
Tyrone 1-3 Dublin 0-3
17 mins – McShane’s goal still divides the teams in Omagh.
Kerry 0-8 Mayo 1-2
19 mins – Quickly taken free by Kerry and Barry John Keane weighs in with a point.
Waterford 0-5 Tipperary 0-4
21 mins – Mikey Kearney on target for Waterford.
Tyrone 1-4 Dublin 0-3
20 mins – Lee Brennan shoots over a long range free for Tyrone.
Goal for Dublin from Ciaran Kilkenny!
Penalty for Kerry against Mayo!
David Clarke saves Sean O’Shea’s penalty for Kerry!
Tyrone 1-5 Dublin 1-3
25 mins – Lee Brennan edges the home side in front by two points.
Cavan 0-9 Louth 0-6
28 mins – Bryan Magee with Cavan’s latest point as they go three clear.
Waterford 0-7 Tipperary 0-6
30 mins – Tight in Thurles with little between the teams.
Waterford 0-9 Tipperary 0-6
31 mins – Waterford shoot three clear in Semple Stadium with Austin Gleeson on target there.
Tyrone 1-5 Dublin 1-4
32 mins – Ciaran Kilkenny on target for Dublin to leave them one in arrears.
Penalty to Mayo as Neil Douglas is fouled.
Kerry had gone five points clear, 0-10 to 1-2, but this is a huge chance for Mayo to get back into contention.
Diarmuid O’Connor fires to the net for his second goal for Mayo.
Half-Time: Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-9
Half-Time: Kerry 0-10 Mayo 2-3
Half-Time: Cavan 0-10 Louth 0-8
Half-Time: Tyrone 1-7 Dublin 1-5
Second goal of the night for Conor Whelan for Galway.
Half-Time: Galway 2-6 Laois 0-10
Tipperary 0-10 Waterford 0-10
36 mins – Tipperary draw level early in the second half, Jason Forde slotting over a ’65.
Tipperary 0-11 Waterford 0-10
39 mins – And now Tipperary go in front thanks to John McGrath.
Galway 2-6 Laois 0-11
36 mins – Really competitive showing from Laois tonight, Ross King cuts Galway’s advantage to a single point early in the second half.
Second-half action under way in Omagh.
Super save by Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Maher to deny Waterford from hitting the net.
Tyrone 1-7 Dublin 1-6
36 mins – Dean Rock pops over a free for Dublin.
Goal for Kerry from Gavin Crowley!
Tipperary 0-13 Waterford 0-10
40 mins – Jason Forde pushes Tipperary clear by three.
Kerry 1-12 Mayo 2-5
41 mins – Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney send Kerry ahead by four.
Tyrone 1-7 Dublin 1-7
40 mins – James McCarthy brings Dublin level.
Cavan 1-14 Louth 0-9
44 mins – Cavan have built up a commanding advantage now, Bryan Magee with their goal.
Goal for Waterford by Mark O’Brien!
Dublin 1-8 Tyrone 1-7
42 mins – The All-Ireland champions move in front thanks to Brian Fenton.
Goal for Tipperary from a penalty by Jason Forde!
Tipperary 1-14 Waterford 1-10
51 mins – So four points between the teams in Thurles now and Austin Gleeson has gone off injured for Waterford.
Dublin down to 14 men as Niall Scully is sent-off for a second yellow card.
Kerry 1-14 Mayo 2-6
49 mins – Paul Murphy and Brendan O’Sullivan knock over the points that put Kerry five clear.
Tipperary 1-16 Waterford 1-10
54 mins – Great response to Waterford’s goal from Tipperary as they hit 1-3 without reply.
Cavan 2-16 Louth 0-10
53 mins – Looks like Cavan are in control at home, Martin Reilly hits their second goal of the night.
Kerry down to 14 men, a second yellow for Ronan Shanahan.
Colm Boyle and Andy Moran in for Shane Nally and Neil Douglas as Mayo make changes.
Dublin 1-10 Tyrone 1-7
50 mins – 14-man Dublin go three clear thanks to scores from Kevin McManamon and Ciaran Kilkenny.
Kerry 1-14 Mayo 2-7
53 mins – A Cillian O’Connor free cuts the deficit Mayo face.
Galway 2-11 Laois 0-15
54 mins – Johnny Coen edges Galway ahead by two.
And Kerry are down to 13 men! Gavin Crowley shown a black card after his earlier yellow.
Kerry 1-14 Mayo 2-8
55 mins – Cillian O’Connor taps over another free and the gap is three.
Eoin O’Donoghue so close to a Mayo goal but Shane Enright clears a fiercely struck shot off the line for Kerry.
Galway 2-14 Laois 0-16
59 mins – Gap out to four for Galway.
Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-8
59 mins – Vital score from 13 man Kerry by Paul Geaney.
Tipperary 1-17 Waterford 1-10
60 mins – And now Tipperary are seven clear thanks to a sideline cut from Ronan Maher.
Cavan 3-16 Louth 0-11
63 mins – Third goal of the night for Cavan as Niall Clerkin supplies it.
Tipperary 1-18 Waterford 1-10
65 mins – Looks like Tipperary are en route to their opening league win. Forde stretches their advantage to eight points.
Tyrone racking up the wides in Omagh as they attempt to eat into Dublin’s advantage.
Dublin bring on Colm Basquel for Mannion, they hold a three-point advantage with nine minutes remaining.
Galway 2-14 Laois 0-17
63 mins – Mark Kavanagh hits the latest Laois point.
Dublin 1-11 Tyrone 1-8
62 mins – Finally Tyrone register a crucial point courtesy of Niall Sludden but Dublin respond to restore their three-point advantage through Basquel.
Mayo wasting a couple of good chances for points from frees, five to go in Castlebar.
Tipperary 1-19 Waterford 1-11
71 mins – Time nearly up and Tipperary en route to victory.
Goal for Dublin from Eoghan O’Gara!
Dublin 2-12 Tyrone 1-8
65 mins – The relentless Dubs roll on. O’Gara’s goal follows another Basquel point and they are seven clear now.
Result: Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11
Result: Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13
Result: Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17
Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-9
71 mins – Basquel clips over another point for Dublin, this time from a free.
Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-9
An Andy Moran point deep in injury-time but Kerry are three up.
Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-10
73 mins – A late Lee Brennan pointed free for Tyrone.
Result: Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-9
Result: Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-11
So a great night then for the Dublin, Kerry and Cavan footballers while the Tipperary and Galway hurlers both picked up victories as well. We’ll have reports shortly from all tonight’s league games, thanks for joining us tonight.
