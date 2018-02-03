7:10PM

Dublin 1-1 Tyrone 0-1

6 mins – Kevin McManamon raises Dublin’s opening white flag of the night.

Laois 0-4 Galway 1-0

8 mins – Ross King knocks over a ’65 and that’s a great response by Laois to the concession of the Galway goal.

Kerry 0-3 Mayo 0-2

9 mins – It’s young Kingdom attacker Sean O’Shea with his first point of the night.