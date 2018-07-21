This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCarthy goal key as Dublin hold off Tyrone fightback to book All-Ireland semi-final place

Three points separated the teams at the final whistle in Healy Park.

By Declan Bogue Saturday 21 Jul 2018, 9:32 PM
3 hours ago 20,377 Views 54 Comments
http://the42.ie/4141055
James McCarthy celebrates bagging the only goal of the game for Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James McCarthy celebrates bagging the only goal of the game for Dublin.
James McCarthy celebrates bagging the only goal of the game for Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dublin 1-14
Tyrone 0-14

Declan Bogue reports from Omagh

THE RUN GOES on for Dublin, 25 championship games unbeaten but for a little window of time in Omagh on Saturday night, Tyrone threatened it.

In the 73rd minute, with Tyrone having scored the last three points from play by getting a successful run at spoiling Stephen Cluxton’s kickouts, they had a huge chance with Ronan O’Neill standing over a free that would have brought them within a point, with another two minutes of added-time to play.

The Omagh man put too much on it and forced it wide of the far post, into the grateful arms of Dublin supporters that had set up a Hill 16 on tour at the Gortin Road end.

Another five minutes of nervy stuff followed before Paul Flynn restored the three point lead and put Dublin as the first team to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals through the Super 8′s route.

With the sidelines moved in during the week, the game was set up for hits and plenty of them. The miracle by the end of the first half was that referee David Coldrick had dished out no cards of any colour. Frank Burns certainly deserved one for a high challenge, off the ball, on Brian Fenton as early as the 12th minute.

After losing Ronan McNamee to a leg injury before half time it threatened to turn ugly for Tyrone when James McCarthy’s goal arrived on 40 minutes, playing a give and go with Brian Fenton before taking a shot that Niall Morgan parried, but could not prevent McCarthy knocking in the rebound.

Dublin scarcely looked like losing after that, but Tyrone could be satisfied with their evening’s work, pushing on towards the end with noteworthy contributions from the substitute’s bench, most especially from Kieran McGeary.

Still, all to play between them and Donegal in Ballybofey when they meet in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-6 (0-4f), James McCarthy 1-0, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Howard, Philly McMahon, John Small, Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon 0-1 each

Scorers for Tyrone: Peter Harte 0-3 (0-2f), Cathal McShane, Kieran McGeary, Connor McAliskey (0-1 ’45) 0-2 each, Michael McKernan, Tiarnan McCann, Frank Burns, Harry Loughran, Mark Bradley 0-1 each

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
24. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

26. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
22. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs

18. Cormac Costello (Whitehall) for Mannion (46)
23. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s) for Scully (51)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala) for McMahon (58)
20. Paul Flynn (Fingallions) for Howard (60)
19. Darren Daly (Fingal) for Small (66)
9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McCarthy (68)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Clonoe)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)
14. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Subs

19. Rory Brennan (Trillick) for McNamee (35)
17 Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for McAliskey (51)
24. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for Burns (53)
22. Declan McClure (Clonoe) for Cavanagh (60)
20. Harry Loughran (Moy) for Meyler (65)
26. Ronan O’Neill (Omagh) for Sludden (72)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

