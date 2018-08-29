Quiz: Can you recognise these Dublin and Tyrone footballers from All-Ireland final days?

What's your Dublin-Tyrone football knowledge like?

What's your Dublin-Tyrone football knowledge like?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND football final week with Dublin taking on Tyrone, the first time the counties have clashed in a decider since 1995.

Dublin are bidding to claim Sam Maguire for the fourth year on the bounce, Tyrone are chasing a first title win since 2008.

But away from this Sunday’s leading performers, can you recognise some of the stars from those sides that previously featured in deciders?

Test your knowledge here.

************************************

Firstly, do you know who this Dublin player from the 1992 final against Donegal is? INPHO Keith Barr Tommy Carr

Paul Curran Mick Deegan Which Tyrone player is this from the 2003 final against Armagh? INPHO Gavin Devlin Kevin Hughes

Gerard Cavlan Brian Dooher Who is this player celebrating Dublin's All-Ireland final victory in 2011? INPHO Mossy Quinn Paul Casey

Paul Griffin David Henry Can you name this Tyrone All-Ireland winning forward from 2008? INPHO Tommy McGuigan Ryan Mellon

Martin Penrose Conal McCullagh Which Dublin player from the 1994 showdown with Down is pictured here? INPHO Jack Sheedy Paul Bealin

Brian Stynes Pat Gilroy Any idea which Tyrone attacker is pictured here from the 1995 battle with Dublin? INPHO Pascal Canavan Peter Canavan

Fergal Logan Ciaran McBride Can you identify this Dublin 2011 All-Ireland winner? INPHO Kevin Nolan Barry Cahill

Ger Brennan Rory O'Carroll Who is this Tyrone footballer in action in 2005 against Kerry? INPHO David Harte Sean Cavanagh

Enda McGinley Brian McGuigan Can you name this Dublin player in action in 1995 against Tyrone? INPHO Paul Clarke Charlie Redmond

Mick Galvin Dessie Farrell Finally are you able to name this Tyrone defender from the 2003 decider with Armagh? INPHO Conor Gormley Philip Jordan

Ciaran Gourley Chris Lawn Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Gaelic football? Share your result: Share

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!