Quiz: Can you recognise these Dublin and Tyrone footballers from All-Ireland final days?

Let’s test your Gaelic football knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 4:34 PM
8 hours ago 10,893 Views 11 Comments
What's your Dublin-Tyrone football knowledge like?
Image: INPHO
What's your Dublin-Tyrone football knowledge like?
What's your Dublin-Tyrone football knowledge like?
Image: INPHO

IT’S ALL-IRELAND football final week with Dublin taking on Tyrone, the first time the counties have clashed in a decider since 1995.

Dublin are bidding to claim Sam Maguire for the fourth year on the bounce, Tyrone are chasing a first title win since 2008.

But away from this Sunday’s leading performers, can you recognise some of the stars from those sides that previously featured in deciders?

Test your knowledge here.

Firstly, do you know who this Dublin player from the 1992 final against Donegal is?
INPHO
Keith Barr
Tommy Carr

Paul Curran
Mick Deegan
Which Tyrone player is this from the 2003 final against Armagh?
INPHO
Gavin Devlin
Kevin Hughes

Gerard Cavlan
Brian Dooher
Who is this player celebrating Dublin's All-Ireland final victory in 2011?
INPHO
Mossy Quinn
Paul Casey

Paul Griffin
David Henry
Can you name this Tyrone All-Ireland winning forward from 2008?
INPHO
Tommy McGuigan
Ryan Mellon

Martin Penrose
Conal McCullagh
Which Dublin player from the 1994 showdown with Down is pictured here?
INPHO
Jack Sheedy
Paul Bealin

Brian Stynes
Pat Gilroy
Any idea which Tyrone attacker is pictured here from the 1995 battle with Dublin?
INPHO
Pascal Canavan
Peter Canavan

Fergal Logan
Ciaran McBride
Can you identify this Dublin 2011 All-Ireland winner?
INPHO
Kevin Nolan
Barry Cahill

Ger Brennan
Rory O'Carroll
Who is this Tyrone footballer in action in 2005 against Kerry?
INPHO
David Harte
Sean Cavanagh

Enda McGinley
Brian McGuigan
Can you name this Dublin player in action in 1995 against Tyrone?
INPHO
Paul Clarke
Charlie Redmond

Mick Galvin
Dessie Farrell
Finally are you able to name this Tyrone defender from the 2003 decider with Armagh?
INPHO
Conor Gormley
Philip Jordan

Ciaran Gourley
Chris Lawn
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Gaelic football?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
