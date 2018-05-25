Dublin name three senior stars in U21 team to face Laois

Senior star Whitely has been a key man in Pat Gilroy's senior side this year, starting in attack in both Leinster SHC games.

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED a strong team for their Leinster U21 opening round clash with Laois in O’Moore Park tomorrow.

The starting 15 includes several players who have tasted senior intercounty hurling with Pat Gilroy’s team this year.

Full-back Patrick Smyth, midfielder Fergal Whitely and full-forward Ronan Hayes all featured in Dublin’s two-point defeat to Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford last Sunday in the Leinster SHC.

Cian Hendricken, Eoghan Conroy and Daire Gray are among more senior players in defence.

Johnny McGuirk partners Whitely in midfield while Ciaran Dowling and Paul Crummey are in the forwards.

Whitely, Conroy, Dowling and Gray are also among a strong DCU contingent in the lineup, the Dublin college reached their first ever Fitzgibbon Cup final in February but fell to star-studded UL team.

Dublin XV v Laois, Leinster SHC

1. Dara Perry (St Vincent’s)

2. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)

3. Patrick Smyth (Clontarf)

4. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mhearnog)

5. Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Johnny McGuirk (St Brigid’s)

10. Ciaran Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles)

12. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

13. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Sean Currie (Na Fianna)

