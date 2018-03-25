8 mins ago

It seems that more pressure will be on the shoulders of Tipperary this afternoon. Their season fell apart in 2017 when a league final defeat to Galway was followed by a Munster quarter-final exit to Cork and an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway again.

Dublin got off to the worst possible start this year with that deflating defeat to Offaly, but have impressed during wins over Laois and Antrim, on top of a narrow three point defeat to the All-Ireland champions on 25 February.