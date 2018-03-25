  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It seems that more pressure will be on the shoulders of Tipperary this afternoon. Their season fell apart in 2017 when a league final defeat to Galway was followed by a Munster quarter-final exit to Cork and an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway again.

Dublin got off to the worst possible start this year with that deflating defeat to Offaly, but have impressed during wins over Laois and Antrim, on top of a narrow three point defeat to the All-Ireland champions on 25 February.

Tipperary:

1. Brian Hogan

2. Alan Flynn
3. James Barry
4. Michael Cahill

5. Barry Heffernan
6. Padraic Maher
7. Paudie Feehan

8. Séamus Kennedy
9. Ronan Maher

10. Seán Curran
11. Bill McCarthy
12. John McGrath

13. Michael Breen
14. Jason Forde
15. Cian Darcy

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth
3. Bill O’Carroll
4. Eoghan O’Donnell

5. Shane Barrett
6. Chris Crummey
7. James Madden

8. Rian McBride
9. Fiontán McGibb

10. Donal Burke
11. Conal Keaney
12. Danny Sutcliffe

13. Ronan Hayes
14. Ryan O’Dwyer
15. Paul Winters

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today’s Allianz National Hurling League quarter-final between Dublin and Tipperary at Croke Park.

A steadily improving Dublin side take on an ever-improving Tipperary, as Pat Gilroy’s charges look to put the haunting memory of that opening weekend defeat to Offaly behind them en route to a potential semi-final.

It will be a daunting test against Michael Ryan’s side, who have won three from five, beating Wexford, Waterford and Cork ahead of today’s meeting at HQ.

Let’s get started with the team news.

