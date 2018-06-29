This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 29 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four changes for champions Dublin ahead of Leinster ladies football decider

Westmeath have also named their side.

By Jackie Cahill Friday 29 Jun 2018, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 890 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4099586
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER MICK Bohan has made four changes to the team that defeated Mayo in the Lidl NFL Division 1 decider for Sunday’s TG4 Leinster senior final clash with Westmeath.

Kate Fitzgibbon, Sinéad Goldrick, Muireann Ní Scanaill and Hannah O’Neill are drafted in as the Sky Blues and reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions aim to make it seven-in-a-row in Leinster.

They replace Laura McGinley, Sinéad Finnegan, Lauren Magee and Niamh Collins, who all lined out from the start against Mayo as Dublin won top-flight League honours for the very first time.

McGinley, Finnegan, Magee and Collins are all named on the bench for the game against Westmeath, which will have a 4pm throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

This is Dublin’s first championship outing since winning the 2017 TG4 All-Ireland crown in front of a record 46,286 attendance at Croke Park last September.

In total, there are ten survivors from that starting team, with goalkeeper Ciara Trant, Martha Byrne, Goldrick, Leah Caffrey, Olwen Carey, Lyndsey Davey, Nicole Owens, captain Sinéad Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Noelle Healy named in Sunday’s team.

Westmeath have also named their side for what will be a fourth successive Leinster final against the Dubs, while the Wicklow, Carlow and Louth teams for the intermediate and junior provincial finals have also been revealed.

Carlow and Louth will get underway at 12pm in the junior final, followed by Wicklow v Laois at 2pm in the intermediate decider and the Dublin-Westmeath showpiece at 4pm, as Netwatch Cullen Park prepares to host a TG4 Leinster final triple-header.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigids)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
3. Deirdre Murphy (St Brigids)
4. Kate Fitzgibbon (Clontarf)

5. Sinead Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
6. Muireann Ní Scanaill (Fingallians)
7. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

8. Siobhan McGrath (Thomas Davis)
9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvesters)
11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvesters)
12. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely)

13. Sinead Aherne (St Sylvesters)
14. Noelle Healy (St Brigids)
15. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

Westmeath

1. K Walsh

2. L Power
3. R Dillon
4. N Feery

5. F Coyle
6. K McDermott
7. C Clarke-McMahon

8. V Carr
9. F Claffey

10. A Dolan
11. L Slevin
12. M.A. Foley

13. C Blundell
14. L Walsh
15. L McCartan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Maybe some players are thinking, ‘What’s wrong with us?” – Westmeath star on McDonagh Cup coverage

Mickey Harte sticks to his guns as Tyrone name unchanged side for Cavan clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jackie Cahill
jackie@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
Russian media enjoying 'told you so' moment with conspicuous absence of hooliganism
Martinez 'honestly happy' to beat England to top spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton capture â¬18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'The boys were saying they saw a picture of me lifting in the gym last year and I was a scrawny lad'
'I was literally contemplating: "Do I want to be here anymore? Do I want to be alive?'"
It's a family affair! Kenny Shiels' son joins him at Derry City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie