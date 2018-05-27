Join us for live updates as the All-Ireland champions get their 2018 campaign underway.
Longford 0-10 Meath 0-08
The hosts have started the second half well at Pearse Park — where today’s attendance is 5,591 — and they’ve pulled two points clear.
Dublin 0-01 Wicklow 0-00
The All-Ireland champions are up and running as Dean Rock converts an early free.
In the Ulster SFC, Derry and Donegal have just thrown in at Celtic Park.
No changes for Wicklow from the team they named during the week, with John Evans’ side looking to cause the upsets of all upsets this afternoon. The Dubs are out!
Carlow will face Laois in the Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park on 10 June.
Brilliant scenes in Tullamore.
O’Moore Park looks in great condition for the visit of Dublin and Wicklow. Throw-in is fast approaching at 4pm.
Full-time! Carlow 2-14 Kildare 1-10
Another brilliant win for Carlow as they record their first championship victory over Kildare since 1953, and in the process seal their passage through to a Leinster SFC semi-final.
We’ll have a full report from O’Connor Park shortly.
Carlow 2-14 Kildare 1-10
Shortly after Broderick fires over his eleventh point of the day, Carlow extend their lead to seven points through Conor Lawlor’s goal — they’re surely in the Leinster SFC semi-finals now.
A late change for Dublin in Portlaoise, with Paddy Andrews replacing John Small in the starting XV.
Longford 0-07 Meath 0-06
This game is ebbing and flowing and after Meath moved back on level terms, Darren Gallagher quickly restored Longford’s one-point advantage.
Longford 0-06 Meath 0-05
Longford back in front thanks to Rian Brady’s point after 26 minutes.
Carlow 1-12 Kildare 1-09
It’s tight in Tullamore! Daniel Flynn and Kevin Feely hit consecutive points for Kildare and there’s now just three points between the sides heading into the final 10 minutes.
Carlow 1-12 Kildare 1-07
Carlow extend their lead and it’s that man Paul Broderick again, who has now scored nine points this afternoon.
Some of the early action from Pearse Park.
Longford 0-04 Meath 0-04
Meath are on level terms again with Ben Brosnan registering his first-ever championship score.
Carlow 1-11 Kildare 1-07
Kildare are hanging in by the skin of their teeth as Kevin Keely points to reduce the deficit to four points.
The Dublin fans are making their way to Portlaoise, but these supporters from Cuala have been left stranded on the M7 motorway after their bus broke down.
Longford 0-04 Meath 0-03
A lively start at O’Connor Park as the sides exchange points, before Paddy Collum edges Longford ahead.
Here’s a look at the Longford and Meath sides for this afternoon’s Leinster SFC.
Carlow 1-09 Kildare 1-04
In the first Leinster SFC quarter-final of the day, Carlow are leading Cian O’Neill’s Kildare by five points at O’Connor Park with 44 minutes on the clock.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of today’s Leinster senior football and Ulster senior football championship action.
We’ll be bringing you live updates from O’Moore Park in Laois where Dublin, the All-Ireland champions, get their 2018 campaign underway against Wicklow at 4pm.
Meanwhile, in the day’s other Leinster SFC quarter-final ties, Kildare and Carlow are currently locked in battle while the clash between Longford and Meath at Pearse Park is throwing in just around now.
In the Ulster SFC, Derry host Donegal at Celtic Park, with that game throwing in at 4pm.
Stick with us throughout the day for live updates.
