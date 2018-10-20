This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Duhallow edge closer to first Cork senior crown since 1991 after epic semi-final trilogy

The North Cork region prevailed in what was the third installment between these two teams.

By John O'Shea Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 9:35 PM
By John O'Shea Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 9:35 PM
http://the42.ie/4297518
File photo of Duhallow veteran Donnacha O’Connor, who scored 1-3 today.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Duhallow 3-13

Castlehaven 0-16

John O’Shea reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

DUHALLOW ARE NOW one game away from winning their first Cork senior football championship crown since 1991.

In what has been an epic trilogy overall in this semi final tie between themselves and Castlehaven, it is the men from the North Cork region that deservedly progressed in what was the third instalment between these two teams.

Duhallow were to hit the ground running through and they got the opening score through a Jerry O’Connor point.

The divisional side were then awarded a penalty kick by referee Pat O’Leary, which 2010 All Ireland Senior Football championship winner with Cork Donnacha O’Connor converted successfully in pristine fashion.

Castlehaven responded with early points from Michael Hurley and Damien Cahalane. But they were unable to stem the Duhallow tide in the opening thirty minutes, who were at this point moving the ball about impressively and with purpose.

Paul Walsh, Michael Vaughan, Fintan O’Connor and Eoghan McSweeney all were to add well taken points for Duhallow, before they would find the net for a second time.

Just like in the replayed game, some calamitous defending and a misplaced handpass was to cause Castlehaven problems.

Seamus Hickey was to duly seize the opportunity and he slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Duhallow would go into the half time break with a 2-7 to 0-7 lead, with Donnacha O’Connor to slot over a free before the interval.

Things got even better for Duhallow shortly into the second half, when Jerry O’Connor ran through and drilled the ball powerfully beyond Anthony Seymour in the Castlehaven goal.

Try as Castlehaven might, Duhallow always did enough to keep in front and deservedly progressed. St Finbarr’s await now in the final.

Scorers for Duhallow: Donnacha O’Connor (0-3 frees) 1-3, Jerry O’Connor 1-2, Seamus Hickey 1-1, Eoghan McSweeney, Michael Vaughan 0-2, Paul Walsh, Fintan O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor, 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Mark Collins (0-7 frees) 0-8, Damien Cahalane (0-1 ‘45’), Brian Hurley, Michael Hurley 0-2 each, Conor O’Driscoll, Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.

Duhallow

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Bart Daly (Newmarket)
3. John McLoughlin (Kanturk)
4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5. Lorcan O’Neill (Kanturk)
6. Kealan Buckley (Knocknagree)
7. Lorcán McLoughlin (Kanturk)

8. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)
11. Donnacha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)
12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

17. Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue)
14. Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)
15. Michael Vaughan (Millstreet)

Subs:

22. Kevin Cremin(Boherbue) for Crowley(b/c)(22 mins).
15. Anthony O’Connor(Knocknagree) for F O’Connor (53).
21. Alan Ryan(Newmarket) for M Vaughan (58).
24. John F Daly(Knocknagree) for D O’Connor (60 +2).

Castlehaven

1. Anthony Seymour

2. Ronan Walsh
3. David Limerick
4. Ciaran O’Sullivan

5. James Davis
6. Damien Cahalane
22. Steven Collins

8. Mark Collins
20. Darragh Cahalane

10. Shane Hurley
19. Conor Cahalane
12. Cathal Maguire

13. Conor O’Driscoll
14. Brian Hurley
15. Michael Hurley

Subs:

17. David McCarthy for S Hurley (20).
24. Chris Hayes for James Davis (32)
11. Roland Whelton for Collins (41)
25. Seanie Cahalane for McCarthy (41)
18. Johnny O’Regan for O’Sullivan (50).
23. Shane Nolan for O’Driscoll (56).

Referee: Pat O’Leary(Kilmurry).

John O'Shea
johnoshea2603@gmail.com

