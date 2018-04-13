  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk on the double as they see off gutsy Bray to maintain top spot

Pat Hoban and John Mountney bagged the goals.

By Dan Gorman Friday 13 Apr 2018, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,485 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3957668
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Cleary.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Cleary.
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Cleary.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 0

Dundalk 2

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

A STRIKER’S FINISH from Pat Hoban and a late John Mountney strike saw off a spirited Bray Wanderers fight as Dundalk maintained top spot.

It was far from a polished performance from the Lilywhites. They barely tested Aaron Dillon but a lack of firepower from the Seagulls made it smooth sailing for Stephen Kenny’s charges.

The opener arrived in the 26th minute as Kristian Adorjan’s corner fell to Hoban and one instinctive swipe of his foot saw the ball cushioning the net.

Mountney sealed things when he emphatically dispatched Duffy’s cutback in the 94th minute.

With Martin Russell watching from the home dugout, Bray Wanderers displayed a resilient shell.

They probed first when a Kevin Lynch cross flicked off the head of Stephen Folan and two Dundalk defenders failed to clear. This saw the ball fall unexpectedly to Paul O’Conor but the midfielder couldn’t react in time and bundled the ball into Gabriel Sava’s hands.

Table-toppers Dundalk should have trailed in the 13th minute. Ronan Coughlan’s threaded pass through a static Dundalk defence set-up Aaron Greene but the striker – without a goal to his name in 2018 – drilled his effort wide when he should have scored.

Aaron Dillon is a man normally under the cosh but in the first half on Friday he only had two things to do; bat away a Robbie Benson cross-cum-shot and pick the ball out of the back of the net.

Michael Duffy and Rhys Gorman Bray Wanderers Rhys Gorman and Michael Duffy of Dundalk in action. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Gary McCabe danced inside two sliding tackles on the stroke of half time and cut into the box. A potshot was fired towards the near post but Save dealt with it well.

A downbeat second half saw Wanderers unable to break down Dundalk.

They almost did in the most spectacular fashion when a 50-yard lob from McCabe had Sava scrambling but the flailing shot-stopper brilliantly clawed it away from under the crossbar.

Despite drawing another blank, there were encouraging signs for the Co. Wicklow club while it’s three more precious points for Dundalk.

BRAY WANDERERS: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna (Jake Kelly, 82), Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; Paul O’Conor, Rhys Gorman (Ger Pender, 65); Ronan Coughlan, Gary McCabe, Cory Galvin (Sean Heaney, 73); Aaron Greene.

DUNDALK: Gabriel Sava; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Jamie McGrath (Stephen O’Donnell, 84), Kristian Adorjan (John Mountney, H/T), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi, 73).

Referee: Sean Grant.

Premier League clubs vote against VAR next season

Uruguay legend receives Guinness World Record certificate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
'We were not at the races': Wenger admits Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA
LIVERPOOL
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jekyll and Hyde nature is a thing of the past
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns
Premier League clubs vote against VAR next season
Roy Keane tears into Jack Wilshere after Arsenal's unconvincing Europa League display
BOXING
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
US boxer sporting Trump-inspired trunks gets battered by Mexican foe
Irish teen Aaron McKenna scores another impressive first-round knockout in California

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie