The top two teams in the Premier Division clash at Oriel Park as the League of Ireland returns following its mid-season break.
Liveblog
Tonight’s game is live on RTÉ 2, with kick-off due in about 45 minutes at 7.35pm. Players and managers from both teams have just arrived at Oriel Park on a radiant day for football.
Before the mid-season break Dundalk racked up an incredibly impressive eight (yes, eight) consecutive wins. Were Stephen Kenny’s men to win tonight they would reclaim top spot, as they go in search of their fourth title in five seasons.
Cork, however, occupy first place for a reason. John Caulfield’s men denied the Lilywhites the chance to make it a historic four titles in a row last season, and snatched the FAI Cup for a second year running too.
The Rebel Army have defended their title impressively so far this season with 18 wins in 23 games. They won’t be letting go of top spot easily and will put up a serious fight at Oriel Park tonight.
Trust me, this is going to be good.
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s top-of-the-table clash in the SSE Airtricity League between Cork City and Dundalk.
It’s the first day in over two weeks that there’s no World Cup action on, but don’t fret! Tonight’s game at Oriel Park has all the makings of a seriously good night’s entertainment, for a host of different reasons.
Firstly, it’s the first game since the mid-season break. Players, managers and backroom staff earned a deserved week off but are back from their holidays fit and fighting for the second half of the season (thank God we had the World Cup to keep us ticking over in-between).
Secondly, tonight is another instalment in what has become the defining fixture in League of Ireland football over the last four seasons.
It’s clear for all to see that is no love lost between Dundalk and Cork.
Both teams are ferociously competitive and have won every single Premier Division title and FAI Cup since 2015. As such, tonight sees Irish football’s two best teams face off with just a single point separating first from second — the tension!
COMMENTS