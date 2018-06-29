7 mins ago

Before the mid-season break Dundalk racked up an incredibly impressive eight (yes, eight) consecutive wins. Were Stephen Kenny’s men to win tonight they would reclaim top spot, as they go in search of their fourth title in five seasons.

Cork, however, occupy first place for a reason. John Caulfield’s men denied the Lilywhites the chance to make it a historic four titles in a row last season, and snatched the FAI Cup for a second year running too.

The Rebel Army have defended their title impressively so far this season with 18 wins in 23 games. They won’t be letting go of top spot easily and will put up a serious fight at Oriel Park tonight.

Trust me, this is going to be good.