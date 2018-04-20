  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry come from behind twice to frustrate leaders Dundalk

Stephen Kenny’s side saw their slender advantage at the top of the table wiped out as they were held at home.

By Barry Landy Friday 20 Apr 2018, 10:06 PM
54 minutes ago 1,290 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3970095
Aaron McEneff celebrates in front of the travelling fans.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Aaron McEneff celebrates in front of the travelling fans.
Aaron McEneff celebrates in front of the travelling fans.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dundalk 2

Derry City 2

Barry Landy reports from Oriel Park

DERRY CITY TWICE came from behind at Oriel Park as league leaders Dundalk were denied the chance to extend their winning streak in the Premier Division to seven games.

Kenny Shiels’ side, themselves on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions, had to make do with a point but they will make the trip north happy with their lot having become the first team in the league this season to score twice past Dundalk.

Robbie Benson’s early strike was cancelled out by Aaron McEneff’s penalty but while Michael Duffy restored the Lilywhite lead soon after, Derry’s second equaliser came via centre-back Eoin Toal.

This result, coupled with Cork’s win at Dalymount Park, means Stephen Kenny has seen his team’s narrow lead at the summit wiped out.

They looked set to continue their winning run after a strong first-half display which was bookended by two goals.

Benson converted John Mountney’s cross with just eight minutes played.

Pat Hoban and Sean Hoare went close to doubling the lead too, with the Foylesiders rarely offering a threat of note. That was until referee Ben Connolly offered them a route into the game.

Ronan Curtis and Patrick Hoban Ronan Curtis and Patrick Hoban. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

He judged Dan Cleary to have fouled McAneff, and the influential midfielder dusted himself down and beat Rogers — the first goal he has conceded in 2018.

The sparky Duffy fired in from Sean Gannon’s cross before half time to put smiles on the faces of the Oriel masses, making it 2-1 against his former club.

But, that lead was short-lived.

Less than two minutes had elapsed in the second half when Derry scored the goal to earn their point. McAneff’s free kick was headed towards goal by Ronan Curtis and although it was well saved by Rogers, Toal turned it in.

Gavin Peers was shown a second yellow card with minutes to go and Shiels seemed to enjoy his role as pantomime villain on the touchline as his improving side spoiled the day for Dundalk.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Dan Cleary, Dane Massey, Stephen O’Donnell (Chris Shields, 77), Robbie Benson, John Mountney (Dylan Connolly, 71), Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi, 78).

DERRY CITY: Ger Doherty, Darren Cole, Jack Doyle, Gavin Peers, Eric Toal, Jamie McDonagh, Rory Hale, Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff, Ronan Curtis, John Cofie (Nathan Boyle, 72).

Referee: Ben Connolly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Exeter hit out at ‘disappointing’ decision over Ampadu’s Chelsea transfer fee

Man United’s biggest game left this season and more talking points ahead of this weekend’s action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Barry Landy
@BarryLandyDITB

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
ARSENAL
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
9 candidates to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
LEINSTER
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
Sean O'Brien set to miss out on Leinster's semi-final clash with Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie