  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Dundalk owners have no immediate plans for Oriel Park revamp

Members of the American consortium fielded questions from Dundalk supporters last night.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Feb 2018, 11:33 AM
11 hours ago 5,721 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3834387
Oriel Park, home ground of Dundalk FC.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Oriel Park, home ground of Dundalk FC.
Oriel Park, home ground of Dundalk FC.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

SUPPORTERS OF DUNDALK FC had their first opportunity to hear from the club’s new owners at a questions and answers session last night.

Over 300 fans attended the event at Oriel Park’s Youth Development Centre, as the Lilywhites begin a new era following the recent takeover from previous owners Paul Brown and Andy Connolly.

A US-led consortium, backed by Peak6 — a private equity firm which owns a stake in English Premier League club Bournemouth and Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma — took 100% control of the SSE Airtricity League club last month.

At the gathering, the new owners were represented by chief executive Mal Brannigan, chairman of the board Michael Treacy, and members of the ownership group Fred Spencer and Jordan Gardner. First-team manager Stephen Kenny was also in attendance.

While the change in ownership has understandably been met with a degree of trepidation by Dundalk supporters, the new regime sought to allay their concerns last night.

“We are 100% committed to this project,” said Jordan Gardner. “All of us have various backgrounds, both in business and in football, globally and in the United States. We’re not the type of people that would go into a project half-paced. This is something we’re committed to in the short, medium and long term.

“I think there are so many things we look at, from the short term in terms of fielding an outstanding product on the field, to the medium and long term whether it’s looking at Oriel Park, youth development, our academy.

“There’s so many different facets of this organisation that we’re already looking at. We are very much hopeful and confident that we’ll be here three, five, ten, fifteen years down the road.”

Source: Dundalk FC/YouTube

Michael Treacy said: “The plan is to win and reinvest, then win some more, build great infrastructure here, build the youth academy if that happens. That’s the model we’re going to go with. We’re going to leverage our success and make this not only the best club in Ireland, but the most dominant club in Ireland.”

As expected, the new owners fielded several questions in relation to the need to upgrade Oriel Park, Dundalk’s much-maligned home ground. However, they explained that making significant improvements to the 4,500-capacity stadium isn’t in their short-term plans.

After last July’s agonising extra-time defeat to Rosenborg in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny expressed his frustration at the difficulty of trying to compete in Europe while based at “bloody Oriel Park with limited facilities”.

Addressing the topic last night, Fred Spencer said: “Our priority is to build a first-class football side. We will look in the longer term at infrastructure. But if we don’t have a good first eleven out on the pitch, coached by Stephen [Kenny], there’s nothing after that.

“In time, yes, it’s something we’re willing to turn our attention to, but the immediate priority is to get a great team together to win the League of Ireland and compete in Europe.”

During their memorable European run in 2016, Dundalk were forced to play their home games against BATE Borisov, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zenit Saint Petersburg almost 100 kilometres away at Tallaght Stadium, home of Shamrock Rovers.

Ciaran Kilduff celebrates scoring a goal with Robbie Benson Ciaran Kilduff celebrates after scoring the winner for Dundalk against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Tallaght. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

When asked if that’s likely to occur again should Dundalk experience more success while competing in Europe, Mal Brannigan said: “If we can get Oriel Park into a state that Uefa is happy with, and if that means we have to do something temporary for it to happen, then we will do.”

Dundalk begin their 2018 season this Sunday afternoon by aiming to regain the President’s Cup from Cork City at Oriel Park. The game, which kicks off at 2pm, will mark the renewal of Irish football’s most intense rivalry in recent years.

The Lilywhites won three Premier Division titles and an FAI Cup at City’s expense between 2014 and ’16, but the balance of power shifted last season when the Leesiders secured league and cup honours to win the first double in the club’s history.

“The plans in the short, medium and long term are to continue to build this football club,” Mal Brannigan explained. “What Andy [Connolly] and Paul [Brown] have done over the last few years is outstanding. It’s amazing where this football club is and where we want to get it back to. We’ve lent Cork the title for the last year. We’re going to take it back again next year.

“Short, medium and long term, what we’re looking for is to build the product on the pitch. Around that, we’ll continue to build what we can with the infrastructure. But most importantly, if we don’t have a successful football team, the infrastructure is worthwhile but it doesn’t have the benefit of having a successful team.

Patrick Hoban, Stephen Kenny, Dean Jarvis and Stephen Folan Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny with recent signings Patrick Hoban, Dean Jarvis and Stephen Folan. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

“We want to become a focal point for the town. It’s very strong already but we want it to be even greater. We want to be known as the European football club that plays in Ireland, rather than the other way around. We want to be up there and competing in Europe every single year.

“You will see infrastructure happening at some point in time, but from my point of view it won’t be immediate. It’s all about the football club first and foremost. Around that, we will look after fans but it will be gradual and over time, rather than very instant.”

‘We weren’t even allowed swap jerseys!’ – when Shelbourne battled Barcelona at the Nou Camp

‘It’s a bit surreal, to say the least’: The Limerick man trying to change football in Cambodia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
FRANCE
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
FOOTBALL
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
IRELAND
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie