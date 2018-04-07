'It was a scuffed cross' - Dundalk midfielder admits first league goal in five years was far from pretty

YOU HAVE TO go all the way back to August 2013 to find the last time Chris Shields scored in the SSE Airtricity League.

At that stage, the Stephen Kenny revolution was only in its infancy, and Dundalk got the better of reigning champions Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

After Pat Hoban had put the Lilywhites in front, Shields headed home a second just before the hour mark after his introduction from the bench.

A lot has changed in the meantime, not least the size of the club’s trophy cabinet, but the reliable midfielder has remained a constant.

But he accepts that last night’s winning goal against Shamrock Rovers was more than a little fortuitous. His softly-struck ball from the wing somehow managed to creep over the line after Hoops stopper Kevin Horgan and Greg Bolger got their wires crossed, as Stephen Bradley’s goalkeeping problems continue.

Some goal, wasn’t it!” Shields joked at full-time. “As it left my foot, I said to Pat [Hoban] ‘Turn and walk to the halfway, son… that’s in’.

“No, it was a scuffed cross, a miss-hit cross. I’m honest enough to admit that. I was annoyed that I hadn’t put a good ball in, then all of a sudden I see a mix-up between Kevin Horgan and one of the defenders, and it trickled in somehow.

“I didn’t expect it to go in, but when it did it was a big relief as it gave us a two-goal cushion at the time.”

Shields’ rare strike doubled Dundalk’s advantage after an opener from Robbie Benson, but Dan Carr hit back for the visitors and there were some nervy moments towards the end.

“We were unlucky not to be going in with a lead at half-time,” added Shields. “Pat [Hoban] has hit the bar and Mickey [Duffy] hit the post with a great header, and on other nights they go in.

“We edged it in terms of the performance all-round, but Rovers being Rovers, they dug in and got one back. Then it was all hands on deck for the last 20 minutes or so.

“I know it was scrappy at times and Gabi [Sava] needed to make a few saves, but I think that was the difference in the end.”

The Lilywhites finally conceded for the first time this season, but Shields feels that record is secondary in the grand scheme of things.

“We’re a bit annoyed about it but the run wasn’t going to go on for ever and you can nearly get bogged down in it. At the end of the day, we won 2-1 against a title contender so you have to look at it that way, otherwise you’ll just wreck your own head.

Eight clean sheets from the start is a phenomenal achievement because there has been such a turnover of players. We just have to regroup now and go on another run.”

With Waterford getting the better of champions Cork City at the RSC last night, Dundalk are top of the Premier Division but only goal difference separates them and the Blues.

“It looks like it’s going to be a four-way race as Waterford have really established themselves,” says Shields. “We want to be to be winning our head-to-heads and ourselves and Waterford did that tonight [Friday].

“Our aim is always going to be to win the league so our intention now is to stay there, albeit on goal difference. There’s a lot of football to play but it’s good to be there.”

Kenny applauds fans at full-time. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Manager Stephen Kenny admitted that it was far from the perfect performance, but he is happy to take the three points and move on.

“I don’t think it was our best display overall and I think we can play better than we did, but I we created a lot of chances and hit the post and the bar with two great moves,” Kenny said.

“Chris Shields told me it was his first goal in five years, I hadn’t realised that. It shows you how long I’ve been here as I was manager in my first year for that.

“Rovers are a good team and they had two physical threats with Gary Shaw and Dan Carr for the free-kicks and long throw-ins.

I was annoyed we conceded from a corner-kick as we pride ourselves on that. We hadn’t conceded a goal this season but to give away a careless goal like that made it a dramatic ending when it didn’t need to be.

“We gave up more chances than we should have and there was no comparison with our performance against Bohemians last week, which was very controlled.

“This was a different type of game. It was a windy night and both teams pressed each other on the park so space was at a premium. With runners from deep, Rovers got through the middle of our defence a couple of times but, listen, we’ll take the win as it’s a very important one.”

It’s now three away games in eight days for Dundalk as they face St Patrick’s Athletic in the EA Sports Cup on Monday. They then meet Bray Wanderers next Friday before heading to Markets Field to take on Limerick Tuesday week.

“We’re on the road a bit and we have a lot of travelling,” he added. ”We’ve got a game Monday against St Pat’s and some of the players that haven’t been playing will get in.”

“The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!