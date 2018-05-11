  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 11 May, 2018
Late drama as last-gasp Hoban header sees Dundalk get out of jail

The Bit O’Red were on course for a surprise share of the spoils at Oriel Park.

By Caoimhín Reilly Friday 11 May 2018, 10:06 PM
44 minutes ago 1,795 Views No Comments
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates after scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates after scoring a goal.
Dundalk's Patrick Hoban celebrates after scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dundalk 2

Sligo 1

Caoimhin Reilly reports from Oriel Park

PATRICK HOBAN HEADED home the winner two minutes from time as Dundalk FC condemned Sligo Rovers to defeat in dramatic circumstances at Oriel Park tonight.

The Bit O’Red were on course for a surprise share of the spoils, having held out resolutely against a second-half barrage, until Dane Massey’s inch-perfect delivery found the head of Hoban to send the majority of the 2,134-strong crowd into raptures.

Dundalk have closed to within a point of league leaders Cork City courtesy of this result, their 10th league victory of the campaign.

Having seen penalty appeals repeatedly ignored in recent weeks, Hoban dispatched the game’s opening goal from the spot on 22 minutes, after Dylan Connolly had been tumbled by Sligo defender Patrick McClean.

Considering their dominance to that point, the general expectation was that the hosts would build on their lead thereafter. But Rovers got themselves on level terms in first-half stoppage time, as Caolan McAleer latched on to Stephen Folan’s short back-pass, before falling over the out-stretched arm of Gary Rogers. A penalty was the result and Rhys McCabe nonchalantly clipped to the roof of the net from 12 yards.

Dundalk’s frustrations were apparent after the break, as they passed up several glorious openings, with visiting ‘keeper Mitchell Beeney in inspired form. Substitute Jamie McGrath, Ronan Murray, Dylan Connolly and Marco Tagbajumi had the best of the opportunities, while Hoban had another strong penalty claim waved away having come into contact with Sligo defender John Mahon.

The Galwegian was on hand, however, to secure the points for Dundalk, but only after, in the final phase of play, Dean Jarvis cleared off the line, as the home side breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Stephen Folan (Dane Massey 56), Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields (Marco Tagbajumi 79), Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly, Ronan Murray (Jamie McGrath 66), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Mahon, Patrick McClean (Jack Keaney 42), Regan Donelon; David Cawley, Rhys McCabe; Caolan McAleer, Gregory Moorhouse (Adam Morgan 59), Raffaele Cretaro (Adam Wixted 67)

Referee: Tomas Connolly (Dublin)

