Stephen Kenny’s side host the Cypriot Cup holders in the first leg of their tie at Oriel Park (7.45pm).
Liveblog
Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the first leg of the Europa League second round qualifier between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca.
It’s a big night for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders as they welcome the Cypriot Cup holders to a sold-out Oriel Park. Can Stephen Kenny’s side give themselves a sold platform heading into the second leg in Cyprus in seven days’ time?
Kick-off is at 7.45pm and we’ll keep you updated throughout the evening.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
106,372 80
|
2
|
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
64,555 10
|
3
|
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?
46,219 23
|
1
|
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,049 0
|
2
|
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
254 0
|
3
|
Ireland's power-hungry data centres 'could help heat businesses and homes'
170 0
|
1
|
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
43,347 39
|
2
|
European glamour ties less likely for Cork City and Dundalk after first-leg success for Celtic and Ajax
20,910 21
|
3
|
Froome knocked off his bike by French policeman who mistakes him for fan
17,970 7
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS