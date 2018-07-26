This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

835 Views 0 Comments
Share

Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the first leg of the Europa League second round qualifier between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca.

It’s a big night for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders as they welcome the Cypriot Cup holders to a sold-out Oriel Park. Can Stephen Kenny’s side give themselves a sold platform heading into the second leg in Cyprus in seven days’ time?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and we’ll keep you updated throughout the evening.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I'm enjoying myself more here' - Mkhitaryan happier after escaping Mourinho
'I'm enjoying myself more here' - Mkhitaryan happier after escaping Mourinho
Mourinho clarifies Martial's reasons for leaving Manchester United's US tour
19-year-old Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher plays as Liverpool snatch 94th minute win
TOUR DE FRANCE
Frenchman Demare holds off sprint rival to claim 18th stage of Le Tour as finale looms
Frenchman Demare holds off sprint rival to claim 18th stage of Le Tour as finale looms
Froome knocked off his bike by French policeman who mistakes him for fan
Dan Martin takes second place as Geraint Thomas keeps Tour yellow
EUROPA LEAGUE
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'The league is always our priority but Europe is the pinnacle of your career'
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
MANCHESTER UNITED
26 penalties later: Man United overcome Milan after marathon shoot-out in California
26 penalties later: Man United overcome Milan after marathon shoot-out in California
United's Mata hoping to end his Spanish exile under new boss Luis Enrique
Napoli rejected '€100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie