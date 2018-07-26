6 mins ago

Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the first leg of the Europa League second round qualifier between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca.

It’s a big night for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders as they welcome the Cypriot Cup holders to a sold-out Oriel Park. Can Stephen Kenny’s side give themselves a sold platform heading into the second leg in Cyprus in seven days’ time?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and we’ll keep you updated throughout the evening.