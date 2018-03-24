Dustin Johnson smashes a drive almost 500 yards - but it won't count as a record

DUSTIN JOHNSON, ONE of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, only enhanced that reputation with an incredible 489-yard drive at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

According to the PGA Tour, it was the longest drive in the ShotLink statistics era, which began in 2003 (although matchplay stats do not count in official PGA Tour stats).

Davis Love III hit a 476-yard drive at a tournament in 2004. Johnson’s drive came on the 573-yard 12th hole at Austin Country Club, a downhill hole famous for long drives.

To further illustrate the epic nature of Johnson’s shot, he entered the tournament tied with Hudson Swafford for the longest drive (430 yards) this season – at the Tournament of Champions in early January.

Playing against Kevin Kisner in his Friday match at Austin Country Club, Johnson was three down and had no chance of advancing to the weekend and defending his title — so there was probably a bit of frustration when he stepped up on the tee at the par five 12th hole to unleash a booming drive.

DJ went long. REAL LONG.



489 yards. 🚀🚀



Statistics do not officially count in this event. But the longest drive on TOUR in the ShotLink era (2003) is 476 yards by @Love3d. pic.twitter.com/EHgMscMhdt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2018

