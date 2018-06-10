This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dustin Johnson on top of the world after St Jude Classic victory

The world number one warmed up for next week’s US Open with a win in Memphis.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 11:37 PM
Johnson greets a young fan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Johnson greets a young fan.
Johnson greets a young fan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUSTIN JOHNSON WARMED up for the US Open by reclaiming the world number one ranking on Sunday, cruising to a six-shot victory at the Fedex St Jude Classic.

Johnson, who started the day alongside Andrew Putnam at the top of the leaderboard, held his nerve to close with a four-under-par 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 33-year-old sealed his win in emphatic style, holing out for a sensational eagle two on the 18th to roars from the gallery.

Johnson finished the tournament with a four-round aggregate 261, 19 under par.

Seamus Power was the best of the Irish, finishing six-under after a final round 70, while Shane Lowry also carded a 70 today to lie three shots back and Padraig Harrington ended the weekend on two-over thanks to a 71.

Putnam’s challenge wilted after a disastrous double-bogey on the par-four first which left Johnson with sole possession of the lead.

The win ensures Johnson will return to the top of the rankings as the golf world prepares for the second major of the season at next week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, New York.

Johnson had ceded his number one spot to Justin Thomas last month following a 64-week reign at the top of the standings.

Sunday’s victory was the 18th PGA Tour win of Johnson’s career, and his first since a triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

© – AFP 2018 with additional reporting from Ben Blake 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leona Maguire produces fine performance on her professional debut

Seamus Power falls back at St Jude Classic, Stewart Cink hits a hole-in-one

AFP

