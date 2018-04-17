Dwayne Wade says Sixers fans can 'thank Kevin Hart' as unbeaten run ends

LAST NIGHT, DWAYNE Wade rolled back the years to score 28 points off the bench, the most by any player in Miami Heat history.

Not only did Wade’s scoring help the Heat to tie the best of seven series at one game apiece, but he put an end to a run of 17 consecutive wins for Philadelphia.

So what changed between Saturday — when the Sixers put a 27-point beat down on Miami — and last night.

Apparently, the presence of diminutive comedian Kevin Hart?

Dwyane Wade talked trash to Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart after dagger, then said he enjoyed shutting up the Sixers crowd and hope his son experiences it one day. pic.twitter.com/MHILKAlqig — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2018

After the game, Wade spoke to Ramona Shelburne about his performance, saying:

“You can thank Kevin Hart for that”

The pair continued their ‘feud’ — they’re actually good friends — on Twitter after the game, with Hart vowing to follow Wade to game three.

Game three takes place at midnight on Thursday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!