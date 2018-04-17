  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dwayne Wade says Sixers fans can 'thank Kevin Hart' as unbeaten run ends

Wade put up a record-breaking points total to bring the Heat level in their series with Philly.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 11:00 AM
Kevin Hart shouts at Dwayne Wade from courtside.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LAST NIGHT, DWAYNE Wade rolled back the years to score 28 points off the bench, the most by any player in Miami Heat history.

Not only did Wade’s scoring help the Heat to tie the best of seven series at one game apiece, but he put an end to a run of 17 consecutive wins for Philadelphia.

So what changed between Saturday — when the Sixers put a 27-point beat down on Miami — and last night.

Apparently, the presence of diminutive comedian Kevin Hart?

After the game, Wade spoke to Ramona Shelburne about his performance, saying:

“You can thank Kevin Hart for that”

The pair continued their ‘feud’ — they’re actually good friends — on Twitter after the game, with Hart vowing to follow Wade to game three.

Game three takes place at midnight on Thursday.

Steve O'Rourke
