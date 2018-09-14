This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cobh Ramblers' underdog run reminds us why the EA Sports Cup is worth loving

A coin-toss shouldn’t decide the venue for a national final, writes John O’Sullivan.

By John Friday 14 Sep 2018, 5:37 PM
22 minutes ago 148 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4236400
The EA SPORTS Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The EA SPORTS Cup.
The EA SPORTS Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A FEW YEARS back, I tweeted my belief that the EA Sports Cup was an unloved competition in the middle of an already-packed fixture schedule and that the FAI should consider discontinuing it to drop out a few midweek fixtures.

I wanted to rip the competition out of existence to save the inconvenience and cost of a few Tuesday night games.

My stance at the time was motivated by the memory of opening up the 26,000-capacity Thomond Park for less than 200 people on a Tuesday night when Limerick – who I worked for – hosted Waterford United in the competition in 2013. One of the most surreal nights I’ve ever had in sport, it felt like playing a game behind closed doors, such was the lack of interest.

Alan Kelly was refereeing that night and I could hear every single scolding. The game went to penalties which meant we had to pay extra for the security that night and despite the shoot-out win, the cost of the night overpowered any excitement about a cup run.

One of the people who responded to my ‘Ban the EA sports Cup’ tweet to disagree with me was Cobh Ramblers manager Stephen Henderson who made a point I hadn’t considered: that – particularly for First Division Clubs – the EA Sports Cup was a means for a club to build momentum, draw a big home game to help funds, and to get supporters engaged in the competition.

As with most of his LOI opinions, Hendo was bang on the money. I’d let my memory of the Thomond Park experience cloud earlier positive memories of the competition, particularly winning the League Cup at home to Shamrock Rovers in front of a packed Turner’s Cross.

How I want to remember Cork City’s winning goal that day and how it actually happened can remain polar opposites. I have no desire to ruin my – likely incorrect – memory of Noel Hartigan scoring a spectacular volley at the end of wonderful and spectacular free-flowing passing up the right wing.

No, YouTube links featuring the actual goal will not be appreciated.

Of course, when Cobh Ramblers beat Dundalk in this year’s semi-final – deservedly, according to everyone there – Hendo’s thoughts on the competition were only confirmed.

Stephen Christopher, Liam Cronin and Adam Mylod celebrate after the game Cobh Ramblers' Stephen Christopher, Liam Cronin and Adam Mylod celebrate beating Dundalk in the EA Sports Cup semi-final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cobh’s run had kept their fans coming back in a season where they fell a little short as they chased the First Division play-off spots. A huge crowd watched the semi-final win and the scenes at the final whistle were joyous, with even Dundalk fans forced to concede that. (They’ve won enough to be fair, they can give this one up.)

Cobh’s opponents would be Derry City and herein begins the problem with the EA Sports Cup. A coin-toss would decide whether Derry or Cobh would have to travel the 900km round-trip into hostile territory for a cup final.

Derry won the toss and it’s the Brandywell – soon to be renamed the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – which will host Sunday’s final. Ramblers fans will have to literally travel to the opposite end of the island to play in their first national senior cup final. Now, Derry had to travel to Turner’s Cross in 2011 for the EA Sports Cup final and won, so they’ve had to put in the long journeys in the past.

It will still be a great occasion. The buzz in Cobh this week has been brilliant and they’ll bring a crowd. The Brandywell looks fantastic on TV since the renovation of the stadium and eir will once again carry the final, their 13th (across the different guises from the Setanta Sports days) with Irish international James McClean — a former Derry player and lifelong Derry fan — on pundit duty.

The prize money will mean a lot to both clubs even though Derry themselves won’t see any takings from the gate. As it’s a final, the FAI run the show, even if it is a game at the Brandywell.

A view of the match ball The Brandywell Stadium will play host to this year's EA Sports Cup Final. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

It is though, a national cup final and you have to ask if a neutral venue, which would have split the difference in travel between the two clubs, would have added to the occasion.

You may well have lost out on Derry City support (though history has shown how well they travel for cup competitions) but I think you would have gained some additional Cobh followers and neutrals if the game had been played in Tallaght, for example. I think it is something the FAI need to look at for future years.

I can’t pretend to be impartial, I’ll be rooting for the underdog and for Hendo. I’d love to be there to experience it.

If it had been in a neutral venue, I might have been there.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John
johnbillion@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie