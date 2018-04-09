  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Incredible 8-goal thriller played out before Dundalk pip Pat's on penalties

Elsewhere in the EA Sports Cup, Cobh Ramblers claimed an upset over Limerick.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 11:59 PM
1 hour ago 603 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3949320
Dundalk players celebrate after the game.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dundalk players celebrate after the game.
Dundalk players celebrate after the game.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUNDALK DREW 4-4 with St Patrickâ€™s Athletic at Richmond Park tonight, before the visitors won 8-7 on penalties in an entertaining EA Sports Cup clash.

Goals from Marco Tagbajumi and Ronan Murray saw Dundalk leading comfortably at half-time, but the hosts fought back impressively, with Christy Fagan and Graham Kelly levelling the game within 15 minutes of the re-start.

After the fixture went to extra-time, Michael Leahy became the matchâ€™s most influential figure. The defender put Patâ€™s ahead, before turning a Dylan Connolly cross into his own net for a Dundalk equaliser.

Leahy then partially made up for his error, as he scored at the right end of the field for a second time to seemingly earn Liam Buckleyâ€™s side a hard-fought win.

However, a last-gasp Dane Massey goal brought the game to penalties.

There was inevitably more drama and tension to follow. Dean Clarke and Massey both missed early on, before a succession of successful penalties made it 7-7.

But Darragh Markey fired his effort over the bar, andÂ Tagbajumi made no mistake to send the Lilywhites through.

Meanwhile, there was an upset at the Markets Field, as First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers beat Limerick 1-0.

The game appeared to be heading for extra-time, but Ben Oâ€™Riordan headed home from a corner in stoppage time to ensure an impressive win for Stephen Hendersonâ€™s men.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United defeated Leinster Senior League side St Mochtaâ€™sÂ  3-2 at United Park.

A surprise result looked on initially, asÂ Dean Kelly put the underdogs ahead, however goals from Mark Doyle, Eoin McPhillips andÂ Stephen Meaney meant the hosts had a commanding half-time lead.

It went from bad to worse for Mochtaâ€™s, asÂ Denis Moran was sent off for a stray elbow early in the second half.

Drogheda were still given a late scare though, asÂ Philly Hughes reduced the deficit with a minute to play, but the hosts ultimately held on to book their place in the next round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football>

â€˜Nothing Bale does is worth â‚¬100 million,â€™ says former Real Madrid coach>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
LIVERPOOL
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie