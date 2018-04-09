Incredible 8-goal thriller played out before Dundalk pip Pat's on penalties

DUNDALK DREW 4-4 with St Patrickâ€™s Athletic at Richmond Park tonight, before the visitors won 8-7 on penalties in an entertaining EA Sports Cup clash.

Goals from Marco Tagbajumi and Ronan Murray saw Dundalk leading comfortably at half-time, but the hosts fought back impressively, with Christy Fagan and Graham Kelly levelling the game within 15 minutes of the re-start.

After the fixture went to extra-time, Michael Leahy became the matchâ€™s most influential figure. The defender put Patâ€™s ahead, before turning a Dylan Connolly cross into his own net for a Dundalk equaliser.

Leahy then partially made up for his error, as he scored at the right end of the field for a second time to seemingly earn Liam Buckleyâ€™s side a hard-fought win.

However, a last-gasp Dane Massey goal brought the game to penalties.

There was inevitably more drama and tension to follow. Dean Clarke and Massey both missed early on, before a succession of successful penalties made it 7-7.

But Darragh Markey fired his effort over the bar, andÂ Tagbajumi made no mistake to send the Lilywhites through.

Meanwhile, there was an upset at the Markets Field, as First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers beat Limerick 1-0.

The game appeared to be heading for extra-time, but Ben Oâ€™Riordan headed home from a corner in stoppage time to ensure an impressive win for Stephen Hendersonâ€™s men.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United defeated Leinster Senior League side St Mochtaâ€™sÂ 3-2 at United Park.

A surprise result looked on initially, asÂ Dean Kelly put the underdogs ahead, however goals from Mark Doyle, Eoin McPhillips andÂ Stephen Meaney meant the hosts had a commanding half-time lead.

It went from bad to worse for Mochtaâ€™s, asÂ Denis Moran was sent off for a stray elbow early in the second half.

Drogheda were still given a late scare though, asÂ Philly Hughes reduced the deficit with a minute to play, but the hosts ultimately held on to book their place in the next round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!