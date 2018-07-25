This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis

Football punditry on RTÉ will be a far less entertaining prospect from here on in.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 5:59 PM
58 minutes ago 5,181 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4147326
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

RTÉ’S FOOTBALL ANALYSIS will be short one iconic firebrand from now on after Eamon Dunphy today decided to throw down his pen and pick up his podcasting boots on a permanent basis.

Over 40 years of punditry, Dunphy made himself essential viewing. Always controversial, combative, rarely compromising and, while he was by no means averse to ‘Football Man’ cliche, he endeavoured to make an effort to  explain or at the very least embody his point in a player in the pantheon of the greats.

Dunphy’s staunchly held views on everything from Jack Charlton killing Irish football to Wes Hoolahan being its saviour meant he had a large audience happy to pounce on mis-steps, mistakes… y’know, the ‘bullshit’, as Eamon would call it. But nobody was ever seriously considering flicking over to ITV or BBC, were they?

While his words and views could often be questioned, his passion could not. Indeed, it was often on the subject of societal issues and the environments that create great footballers where Dunphy made the most striking arguments.

Eamon Dunphy and John Giles 13/4/2005 Source: INPHO

Yet what will always stick at the forefront of the mind are the moments when he was the volatile incendiary substance which the late great Bill O’Herlihy artfully tossed matches towards.

Below are some of those moments — and also a few times when another Corkman lit the fire in Dunphy.

‘I’ll tell ya who wrote it!’

Roy Keane’s departure from Manchester United brought Rod Liddle – and his second wife – into the firing line (from 8.30).

Source: Piaras Kelly/YouTube

‘This fella Ronaldo is a cod’

Source: david maclennan/YouTube

In fairness to Dunphy, this was before CR7 was a five-time Champions League-winner. He would revise his opinion years later, where once he ‘didn’t care’ if Ronaldo scored 1,000 goals, his 203 in 203 games for Real Madrid were now evidence of his rise.

Source: RTÉ Sport/YouTube

‘You’ve jumped over the fence, baby!’

Liam Brady’s defence of Arsene Wenger takes him into conflict with Dunphy, who is determined to protect his analysis.

Source: rayfoleyshow/YouTube

‘The Telegraph is an irony free zone, they think God is English…’

The journos who earn their corn across the water weren’t exactly out of range for Dunphy’s barbs, certainly not when they’re getting themselves all hot and bothered for the 2006 World Cup.

Source: Mildy Mac/YouTube

In a moment of ‘inexactitude’, he had his say on Neymar

‘We’re on air!’

‘We’re not, are we?’

Source: WorldCup/YouTube

Dunphy issued an apology, the sincerity of which hadn’t been witnessed since Tiger Woods stepped in front of a blue curtain.

Source: niallsi2014/YouTube

Dunphy hailed history in the making after Garth Crooks’ post-match interview with Sven Goran Eriksson

Sven

Darragh Maloney wasn’t ready for Eamon’s Real Talk on Louis van Gaal

Source: GAA Gold/YouTube

That pen flew much further in our childhood memories

Source: Sean Gallagher/YouTube

‘THIS GUY’ spent the first years of the century defending Roy Keane on TV

Source: Eirchive/YouTube

‘I managed to stay alive for 63 and a half years, baby!’

Source: BogsideBoy/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
More World Cup recognition for France as Goal of the Tournament is announced
More World Cup recognition for France as Goal of the Tournament is announced
31-year-old Nagelsmann reveals why he turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid
'Is the current squad good enough for what we need? I don’t think so - it needs additions'
TOUR DE FRANCE
Dan Martin takes second place as Geraint Thomas keeps Tour yellow
Dan Martin takes second place as Geraint Thomas keeps Tour yellow
Crash throws Gilbert over a wall and out of Le Tour with fractured kneecap
Tour de France chief slams farmers as yellow jersey suffers from tear gas
EUROPA LEAGUE
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
Cork City not planning to take potential Celtic clash out of Turner's Cross
Dundalk's opponents boast La Liga experience but several key players absent
MANCHESTER UNITED
United's Mata hoping to end his Spanish exile under new boss Luis Enrique
United's Mata hoping to end his Spanish exile under new boss Luis Enrique
Napoli rejected '€100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club
Mourinho says Man United need two more signings this summer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie