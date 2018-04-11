Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo

PUNDIT EAMON DUNPHY admits he was “completely wrong” about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Irish international was a vocal critic of Ronaldo in the past, particularly during the star’s Manchester United days, labelling him a “show pony” and a “cod” among other criticisms.

However, speaking during RTÉ’s coverage of Real Madrid-Juventus tonight, Dunphy admitted to completely re-evaluating his opinion of the player in more recent times.

“It annoyed me to the point that I thought it was a fatal flaw,” he said, of the star’s proclivity for excessive showing off on the pitch.

“That when he came into big games, tough situations and tough players like Juventus defenders, that he wouldn’t be able to handle it.

“I was completely wrong about that.

“I called him a show pony one night in this studio when they were playing Roma and he scored a hat-trick.

“He has evolved and re-invented himself and he is a truly great player now, that we will never forget. The game needs him.”

Ronaldo continues to impress, and scored the pivotal goal to send Real Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals tonight.

