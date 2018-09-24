Earls and Scannell return to Munster training ahead of Ulster's visit

KEITH EARLS IS back in Munster training ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial clash with Ulster at Thomond Park.

The Ireland wing was ruled out of last weekend’s disappointing defeat away to Cardiff Blues with what Munster described as “a knock” but the province report that Earls is now back in training.

Earls and Scannell are back in Munster training, as are Billy Holland and Kevin O'Byrne.

The 30-year-old has yet to feature for Munster this season, meaning his return for the visit of Ulster would be a boost.

Also back in Munster training this week are hookers Niall Scannell and Kevin O’Byrne, as well as second row Billy Holland.

Scannell is another man yet to feature for Munster this season after his involvement on Ireland’s tour of Australia.

The return to fitness of both Scannell and O’Byrne is timely, with fellow hooker Rhys Marshall sidelined due to a calf injury he suffered in training last week.

Munster haven’t said when they expect Marshall to be fit again, stating only that he will “continue treatment with the medical department after undergoing a scan.”

Fullback Stephen Fitzgerald is currently undergoing the return-to-play protocols after a head injury, while Conor Murray [neck], John Ryan [ankle], Jack O’Donoghue [knee], Chris Farrell [knee], Neil Cronin [shoulder], Liam O’Connor [knee], Conor Oliver [toe], James Hart [knee], Ronan O’Mahony [ankle] are all still in rehabilitation.

