This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Early double bogey trims Johnson's US Open lead

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, England’s Tommy Fleetwood were all one-over in the early going

By AFP Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,560 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075173
Dustin Johnson reacts to his tee shot on the second hole.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dustin Johnson reacts to his tee shot on the second hole.
Dustin Johnson reacts to his tee shot on the second hole.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUSTIN JOHNSON’S FIRST double bogey of the week saw the world number one’s US Open lead shrink to two strokes Saturday early in the third round at Shinnecock Hills.

Johnson was the only player under par through the two punishing first rounds, taking a four-stroke lead into the third at four-under par.

But he three-putted the par-three second to slip to two over for the tournament, as England’s Justin Rose chipped in for a birdie at the third to move to even par.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, England’s Tommy Fleetwood were all one-over in the early going while Charley Hoffman, who started the day tied for second at even par, bogeyed two of his first three holes to slip back.

Shinnecock had shown a softer side early Saturday, when Daniel Berger posted a four-under-par 66 to climb the leaderboard.

But the two-time US PGA Tour winner said the course was firming up and getting harder as his round wore on.

“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult,” said Berger, who was in the clubhouse on three-over-par 213. “If someone shoots four-under this afternoon it’s more like eight-under.”

Berger rolled in birdie putts of 30 feet, 23 feet and 26 feet, finishing with six birdies and flirting with a 65 that would hae been the best ever US Open round at Shinnecock.

But Berger said pin placements near the borders of the sloping greens were particularly challenging.

“You hit one by, three feet past the hole and it’s going 40 yards away from the green,” he said.

“There’s just so many run-offs, and you have these small little landing targets of 10 feet where you actually have a chance to have a birdie putt,” Berger added.

“I hit plenty of really good shots in there. I hit one on the par five, number five, that I landed 10 feet from the hole, and it ended up 50 yards away. So that’s just how it is out here.”

That may have been what led to Phil Mickelson’s astonishing performance at the 13th green — where after watching a putt roll past the cup and head down a hill he ran over and batted the still moving ball back toward the hole.

With the two-stroke penalty Mickelson took a sextuple bogey 10.

With the winds picking up, it promised to be a long afternoon, but history was on Johnson’s side.

The last four winners of the US Open have led or shared the 36-hole lead, including Johnson himself at Oakmont in 2016 and Brooks Koepka last year at Erin Hills.

And in 117 prior editions, six players have led by four or more shots through 36 holes and only one of them — Tom McNamara in 1909 — failed to win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Cristiano is prone to diving’>

Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland’s conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie