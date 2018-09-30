This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roche double helps East Kerry past South as champions Dr Crokes win battle of Killarney

A busy day of action in the Kerry SFC with the semi-final draw made.

By Paul Brennan Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,879 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261759

East Kerry 4-12

South Kerry 2-10

TWO FIRST-HALF goals from Dara Roche laid the foundation for East Kerry to book their place in the last four of the Kerry SFC with an eight-point win over last year’s beaten county finalists South Kerry.

Dara Roche and Dylan Quinn Dara Roche (file pic) Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A third goal from David Clifford — 10 minutes into the second half — killed off any chance of a South Kerry comeback, which was already on life-support when Oran Clifford was red carded in the opening seconds of the second half.

The first quarter couldn’t separate the teams as they stood on four points apiece after 17 minutes, and when Bryan Sheehan rolled in a goal for South Kerry in the 24th minute, East Kerry’s response was to score one of their own, through Roche, less than a minute later. Points from Dara Moynihan and Clifford had East Kerry 2-7 to 1-4 ahead at the interval.

South Kerry made three changes at the break but one of them, Oran Clifford, was less than a minute on the field when he was sent off for an incident with his namesake, Paudie.


East Kerry were 2-10 to 1-6 ahead when Roche fed David Clifford for an easy goal in the 40th minute. They completed an easier than expected win with a fourth goal from substitute Noel Duggan eight minutes from the end, despite a consolation goal from Ciaran Keating with the last kick of the game.

Dr Crokes 1-20

Legion 0-9

Earlier in the day Dr Crokes affirmed their status as top dog in Killarney with a routine and ruthless take down of their town rivals, Legion, in a disappointingly one-sided quarter-final. And the 14-point win sends a clear message to the other three teams left in the competition that the reigning county champions won’t be relinquishing their title without a serious challenge, despite an unsteady start to their defence.

Dr. Crokes players stand for the national anthem Dr Crokes (file pic). Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

The opening point from Legion might have hinted at a competitive derby to come but the next 13 points came from Dr Crokes and that was pretty much the story of the first half. Tony Brosnan took up from where he left off in the third round win over West Kerry and scored six of those points, with a couple of converted frees from Daithi Casey and a brace from Brian Looney as Crokes took a 0-13 to 0-1 lead to the interval.

The first three points after the restart were Legion’s, including two from James O’Donoghue, but the comeback was short-lived when Looney rolled the ball past Kerry goalkeeper Brian Kelly after the ball had broke kindly to him off Brosnan and two Legion defenders.

That was game, set and match for Dr Crokes and it was simply a matter of how much they’d win by. Colm Cooper came in off the Dr Crokes bench to kick a point as Brosnan finished the game with nine scores.

Colm Cooper Colm Cooper. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

O’Donoghue ended the game with six points but Legion never drew a save from Shane Murphy and they tamely exited the Championship after their early promise in the first two rounds.

Kerry SFC semi-final draw

  • Kerins O’Rahillys v Dr Crokes
  • Dingle v East Kerry

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    MUNSTER
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie