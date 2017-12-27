Arsenal offers to help troubled defender Emmanuel Eboue

ARSENAL HAVE OFFERED to help defender Emmanuel Eboue days after he admitted he had contemplated suicide.

Gunners’ cult hero Eboue revealed he had seriously considered taking his own life after financial mismanagement left him penniless, with a bitter divorce meaning he has been estranged from his three children since the summer.

But the North London side – who Eboue played for between 2005 and 2011 – are set to examine ways they can support the popular Ivorian defender.

The Daily Mail has confirmed that the Premier League giants will consider helping the 34 year-old after his former club Galatasaray announced they had offered him an academy coaching role in Turkey.

“We are all so sorry to hear the reports about Manu’s recent difficulties and will explore whether we can help in any way,” an Arsenal spokesman confirmed.

The Ivory Coast star, who won 79 caps and played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2011, took home a seven-digit sum every year during his time in North London, earning a further £1.5 million annually playing for Galatasaray.