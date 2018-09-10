Eight-time All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan ratified as Laois senior hurling manager for 2019

Eddie Brennan (right) pictured in charge of the Kilkenny U21s in August 2017.

EDDIE BRENNAN HAS been ratified as the new Laois senior hurling manager, the county confirmed on Monday night.

The 39-year-old won eight All-Ireland hurling titles during an illustrious career for Kilkenny between 2000 and 2011 and led the county’s U21s to the 2017 All-Ireland final, where he stepped down following defeat to Limerick.

Monday’s appointment is Brennan’s first senior county management position.

“The Laois County Committee have ratified the appointment of Eddie Brennan as Laois Senior Hurling Manager for 2019,” the county confirmed.

“Ratified also was his selectors of Tommy Fitzgerald (Portlaoise) and Fran Dowling (Camross).”

Brennan replaces Eamonn Kelly who stood down from the position in June, stating that he would not be seeking a third year in charge.

Kelly’s side defeated Meath to avoid a relegation playoff in the Joe McDonagh Cup earlier this year.

Brennan was proposed for the position last month after being picked by a selection committee of Niall Rigney, Declan Conroy and Eamon Jackman.

