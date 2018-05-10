  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Hearn lands historic $1billion broadcast rights deal in America

The landmark deal will see Katie Taylor’s fights broadcast live in the USA.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 May 2018, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,832 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4005793

MATCHROOM BOXING, THE promotional company behind unified world champions Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua among others, has announced a $1billion broadcast partnership in the United States with global sports media company Perform.

The launch of the joint venture, Matchroom Boxing USA, represents the biggest rights deal in boxing history.

An eight-year partnership will see 16 fight nights a year staged in America, plus Matchroom’s existing 16 dates in the UK, shown on Perform’s live and on-demand streaming service, DAZN. The fights will also be broadcast by Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

The announcement comes as Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn continues negotiations over a possible heavyweight blockbuster between WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua and America’s WBC king Deontay Wilder.

“This is a historic moment for Matchroom and the sport of boxing,” Hearn said at the launch event in New York. “Since our expansion to the US, we have been looking for a partner that shares our vision and that can give us the volume of dates and rights fees required to build the strongest stable in world boxing and take it to a new level.

This is a dream scenario for us: we can build a formidable team of fighters and also put our stamp on events from production, to talent and in-arena experience. Our plan is to make DAZN the home of boxing and with 32 big fight nights already confirmed from the US and UK we are nicely on our way.

“America – we have well and truly arrived, let the fun begin!”

None of the fights on DAZN will be shown using the pay-per-view model, which has dominated the US fight market for decades, with viewers able to pay a monthly fee without any commitment to a long-term contract.

Matchroom made its initial venture into the US market six months ago and its two Stateside fight cards so far have been headlined by Brooklyn’s former WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. The latter saw Ireland’s Katie Taylor unify the lightweight division when she beat then-IBF World champion Victoria Bustos.

Joshua’s previous three bouts in the UK have been huge sold-out stadium shows, with wins against Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium following his sensational 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last April.

Katie Taylor celebrates with her trainer Ross Enamaitin and Eddie Hearn Source: Matt Heasley/INPHO

Head of Sky Sports Boxing, Adam Smith said:

The new deal is hugely exciting and offers customers an even bigger schedule of boxing. Boxing over here is in a really strong place right now, thanks to the emergence of stars like Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor.

“With Sky Sports now showing more big name fights from America, the sport will only grow further and encourage the best head-to-head clashes worldwide.”

Former ESPN chief John Skipper, who on Monday joined Perform Group as Executive Chairman added: “DAZN has already proven itself in Japan, Germany and Canada as the best platform for delivering great live sport to passionate fans. It’s time to bring DAZN to America and the amazing events we have planned with Matchroom is a great place to start.”

- Omni

With additional reporting from Gavan Casey.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
'I knew I was going to play. The only problem was I also knew he didn't want to play me'
LEINSTER
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie