Eddie Jones leaves Danny Cipriani out of latest England squad

EDDIE JONES HAS omitted Danny Cipriani from his latest England squad.

The out-half was caught up in controversy when he was arrested last month, although Jones has since played that off-field incident down.

Cipriani had returned to the England fold for the June tour of South Africa, starting his first Test for the national team in a decade as he helped Jones’ side to a win in the final clash with the Boks.

Cipriani has started the season superbly for Gloucester. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 30-year-old was arrested, charged and fined for an incident at a nightclub on the island of Jersey on a pre-season trip with club side Gloucester last month.

Speaking about Cipriani two weeks ago, however, England boss Jones had stressed that Cipriani would be judged solely on his performances on the pitch with regards to selection for the national team.

Cipriani appeared to have put the pre-season incident behind him quickly, starting the Premiership campaign in superb form for Gloucester, helping Johan Ackermann’s team to two wins in their opening three games.

But Jones has left Cipriani out of the latest England squad, a 36-man selection that will gather in Bristol for a training camp from Sunday until Tuesday.

George Ford and Owen Farrell are the two out-halves in the squad, while Saracens midfielder Alex Lozowski also has experience in the 10 shirt.

The 30-year-old played for England in the summer. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi has been named in the squad for the first time in a year, having made a promising start to the season, while Danny Care, George Kruis, Zach Mercer and Jack Nowell also return.

Uncapped wings Nathan Earle and Joe Cokanasiga are included, while Sale’s Chris Ashton is also named despite currently being suspended.

England play South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in the November Tests.

England training squad:

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

