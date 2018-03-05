'It's part of the job': Eddie Jones keen to put abuse behind him

EDDIE JONES SAYS receiving abuse is part of being England coach, but is keen to put the incidents that happened following the Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland behind him.

Last week, the Australian vowed to stop taking public transport after allegedly being subjected to verbal and physical abuse during a train journey between Edinburgh and Manchester the day after England were beaten in the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

But Jones is now keen to draw a line in the sand and put the focus back on rugby.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I just got on with it, it’s part of the job.

“In my job you either get abused, you get slapped on the back and told how good you are or you get advice, so it’s always one of those three coming at you.

“The abuse isn’t nice and you want to keep away from it, but I’ve had that for a couple of weeks so maybe I won’t get it for a while now.

“I’ve never wanted anything to be made of it. I didn’t bring it forward. I’m just happy that it’s finished.”

Asked if he would consider enlisting further security, Jones said; “I don’t think so, that was probably just a unique situation after quite a big build-up to the game where quite a number of Scottish people said things.

“They had a great result and there were a lot of people who were happy, so to say. And that happiness boiled over to something a bit more.

“Probably in that situation, I wouldn’t get on the train again.”

England’s 25-13 defeat severely hindered their hopes of a third straight Six Nations crown, but Jones’ men will look to rebound against France in Paris this weekend.

