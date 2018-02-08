  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mind games from Jones as he says 'third-choice' Patchell will struggle against England

The England boss says the out-half could struggle to cope with expectations.

By AFP Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 3:24 PM
8 hours ago 7,235 Views 7 Comments
Rhys Patchell has appeared on Eddie Jones' radar.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones has backed Jonathan Joseph to make life tough for Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell after recalling the centre for Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Outside centre Joseph and scrum-half Danny Care, in for the injured Ben Youngs, are the only two changes to the run-on XV that launched England’s Six Nations title defence with a 46-15 win away to Italy on Sunday — a match where they both starred off the bench.

Joseph has changed places with Worcester midfielder Ben Te’o, with his return forecast by Warren Gatland when the Wales coach named his side on Tuesday.

“It’s just my gut feeling,” said Jones at England’s training base in Bagshot, southwest of London, today.

“I feel he will start the game well against Wales,” added the Australian, who has won 23 of his 24 Tests in charge of England.

“We were very happy with Benny Te’o last week, he played really well for us. But it’s also his second game back and my experience with players is that their second game back from a long injury is always the most difficult game, so we’ll use him off the bench this week.”

Wales come into this match on the back of thrashing Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff, a match where Patchell impressed in his first Six Nations start following injuries to first-choice Wales fly-halves Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland.

But Jones said Joseph’s sheer speed would provide Patchell with a tougher test.

“JJ’s got great experience, he’s fast, a great defensive player,” Jones insisted of the 36-times capped Bath center. “Every time Rhys Patchell looks up he’s going to see ‘JJ’ in his vision — it’s not a great sight.

“They (Wales) have got to get the ball wide and Patchell hasn’t played much Test match rugby.

“He’s a young guy, he’s inexperienced and he’s their third-choice 10. He’s got to get the ball wide and that’s going to be a big job for him.”

Jones added: “It’s going to be different to playing against Scotland, Scotland couldn’t cope with the expectation.

“Now he (Patchell) has got to cope with the expectation of playing well. He’s got to find guys around him to help him because he’s going to be under some heat.”

Eddie Jones during the post match press conference Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Saturday’s match will see Care, starting after Youngs suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in Rome, become England’s most capped scrum-half when he makes his 78th Red Rose appearance to move past 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

“Danny is more of a running player, which means the kicking duties will be shared a bit more,” said Jones of the Harlequins No 9.

Richard Wigglesworth, who plays for Quins’ London rivals Saracens, the European champions, provides bench cover.

“He’s been magnificent mate, truly professional,” said Jones of Wigglesworth. “He’s 34, trains like a 24-year-old, speaks like a 55-year-old — a great addition to the squad.”

Spectators at Twickenham have often been accused of lacking the passion commonplace at other Six Nations venues but former Australia and Japan coach Jones expects a capacity crowd to be roaring England on this weekend.

“The 82,000 it’s like our 24th man,” he said. “They are going to be full of energy, full of passion and it’s going to be a great Saturday.”

Wales have had an extra day of preparation for this match — they played Scotland last Saturday and England faced Italy on Sunday — but Jones said: “We’ve had 18 months to prepare for this turnaround (since knowing the date of the fixture).

“Is that difficult? It’s difficult, if you haven’t used your 18 months well. We’ve used our 18 months well.”

