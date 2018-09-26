This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hazard's moment of magic sinks Liverpool in first defeat of the season

First blood for the Blues ahead of the sides’ Premier League meeting on Saturday.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 12,818 Views 32 Comments
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Anfield Hazard: Chelsea's super-sub. Source: Martin Rickett

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

EDEN HAZARD CAME off the bench to score a sublime winner for Chelsea, handing Liverpool their first defeat in all competitions this season and knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.

With these sides set to meet again in the league on Saturday, this evening’s league cup clash at Anfield served as a dress rehearsal, and was headed for penalties until Hazard’s magical intervention five minutes from time.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, Daniel Sturridge had a glorious chance to score at the Kop end within seconds of the restart, pouncing on a loose pass from Andreas Christensen.

Despite Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero’s best efforts to disrupt Sturridge, the Liverpool striker had an open goal at his mercy but scuffed his shot wide:

Fortunately for Sturridge, he didn’t have to wait long for his moment of redemption and it came on 58 minutes when he put the hosts in front with this acrobatic finish:

Liverpool looked set for a place in the fourth round until 11 minutes from time when Emerson scrambled the ball over the line following a Chelsea free-kick — a goal which was reviewed, and upheld, by VAR — before Hazard stole the show with his brilliant winner.

